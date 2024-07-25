1958 Chevrolet Impala Leaves Barn After 30 Years With a Fantastic Surprise Under the Hood

1958 was a difficult year for many in the automotive space, but for Chevrolet, it represented the perfect moment to return to the leading spot in the United States.
The company's full-size lineup made it happen, and the Impala was the model picked to spearhead the return to glorious days.
The brand-new Impala launched in 1958 as the top version of the Bel Air, being offered as a hardtop and convertible. It didn't take long for Chevrolet to realize that the Impala was an absolute gem, so in 1959, it promoted the car to a stand-alone series. The Impala rapidly became the best-selling car in the United States.
1958 also witnessed the debut of a new block that everybody in the full-size space wanted, but few got it. The 348 was the best way to experience the new Impala, delivering more power and remaining the top option for the next model years.
The 1958 Impala in these photos is a project that comes with fantastic news under the hood. The car rolled off the assembly lines with this all-new 348ci unit, and the same engine is still in charge of propelling it. As you can tell from the images, the Impala is a project that spent many years in storage – the owner says over three decades – so most people expect the engine to be already locked up.
Oddly, no. That's not the case, as the 348 block is still running, though I believe it's critical to inspect the car, the engine, and everything else in person before making an offer. It's unclear if the engine has been rebuilt, but after 30 years in storage, it's certainly unexpected to find a working unit.
The owner explains that the Impala struggles with typical rust problems, including on the front floors, the trunk, and the rear wheel well. The car also sells without several parts, such as the grille and the parking light bezels. The rest of the vehicle is there, and the Impala includes a non-original front seat, albeit I'm certain most people will get rid of it, as restoring this hardtop to factory condition could turn it into a real gem.
The selling price makes sense for such an Impala, especially considering the working V8 under the hood. The owner will let it go to anyone willing to pay $17,000, but buyers should check the car in person or order a third-party inspection before making an offer. It's critical to determine how original it continues to be and put the car on a lift to inspect the undersides.
The Impala is parked in Riverside, and despite the working engine, you'll need transportation to take it home, as the car clearly isn't ready for the road.
