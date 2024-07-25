1958 Chevrolet Delray Rocks Purple Without a Care in the World

A few paint chips and scratches won't ruin the looks of this gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Delray, which rocks its purple paintwork without a care in the world. The car has been restomodded into a head-turning automobile that blends vintage vibes with modern tech.
What we are looking at is a third-generation Chevy Delray. The model was never labeled as a luxury car. It served as an entry-level model in a lineup where the Biscayne, Bel Air, and Impala were battling for the spotlight.
For 1958, Chevrolet redesigned the Delray, making it heavier and larger in every direction. However, the automaker kept trims and options down to a minimum. It was, after all, a recession year. Furthermore, Chevrolet needed an entry-level, and that was it. If they wanted to keep the price low, they had to keep the equipment options low.
However, this restomod is finally doing justice to the Delray, which has been converted into the luxury automobile that it never was but always dreamed of being.
The 1958 Chevrolet Delray rocks a head-turning purple paintwork, which was never available in the lineup. It complements the fine lines of the two-door coupe, bringing it into the spotlight, after all those years it spent watching the Bel Air and Impala enjoying their moments of glory from backstage.
The two-door Chevy also received a custom interior with purple floor mats contrasting the button-tufted sew-style white leather wrapping the bench seats and door cards, a trim that shows impressive attention to detail and craftsmanship.
The speedometer is scaled up to 120 mph (193 kph) and sits above gauges that show the engine coolant temperature and the level of fuel in the tank.
The odometer shows a little over 76,200 miles (122,632 kph), but we can't tell if the mileage has been covered since the rebuild or since the vehicle rolled off the production line, which would really make it a garage queen. A purple garage queen, that is! The two-spoke thin steering wheel is also in chrome and purple. There is a vintage flowery pattern on the headliner, turning the cabin into a retro lounge.
The trunk, which sports a purple liner, hosts documentation of the rebuild and photos of the way the car used to look before the restomod. It really did not look much like it does today. It featured a light blue paintwork over a blue and white interior.
To make things even more interesting, we'd go for the 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) W-series Turbo Thrust big-block V8 engine, which generated, in its top form, 350 horsepower (255 metric horsepower).
The sales ad does not mention any technical details. However, the "PRNDL" shift pattern of the transmission indicated in the dashboard is a hint that a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission puts the power to the ground. The three-speed Turboglide went for the "PNDLR" arrangement.
Regardless of the gears setup, the 1958 Chevrolet Delray finally looks like a poster car, while its siblings are rotting in some barn, with no chance of ever getting back on the road.
For 1958, Chevrolet redesigned the Delray, making it heavier and larger in every direction. However, the automaker kept trims and options down to a minimum. It was, after all, a recession year. Furthermore, Chevrolet needed an entry-level, and that was it. If they wanted to keep the price low, they had to keep the equipment options low.
However, this restomod is finally doing justice to the Delray, which has been converted into the luxury automobile that it never was but always dreamed of being.
The 1958 Chevrolet Delray rocks a head-turning purple paintwork, which was never available in the lineup. It complements the fine lines of the two-door coupe, bringing it into the spotlight, after all those years it spent watching the Bel Air and Impala enjoying their moments of glory from backstage.
There are, however, some dents and chips in the paintwork and there is a scratch on the passenger-side front fender. The chrome is not impeccable either, but the impression that the Chevy makes at first glance will erase the tiny spots of corrosion or oxidation.
The two-door Chevy also received a custom interior with purple floor mats contrasting the button-tufted sew-style white leather wrapping the bench seats and door cards, a trim that shows impressive attention to detail and craftsmanship.
The speedometer is scaled up to 120 mph (193 kph) and sits above gauges that show the engine coolant temperature and the level of fuel in the tank.
The odometer shows a little over 76,200 miles (122,632 kph), but we can't tell if the mileage has been covered since the rebuild or since the vehicle rolled off the production line, which would really make it a garage queen. A purple garage queen, that is! The two-spoke thin steering wheel is also in chrome and purple. There is a vintage flowery pattern on the headliner, turning the cabin into a retro lounge.
The trunk, which sports a purple liner, hosts documentation of the rebuild and photos of the way the car used to look before the restomod. It really did not look much like it does today. It featured a light blue paintwork over a blue and white interior.
The gorgeous purple coupe is for sale for $24,995. The Oklahoma-based selling dealer offers financing, so those who offer a $2,500 downpayment can go for a monthly payment of $389 for the next 60 months.
To make things even more interesting, we'd go for the 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) W-series Turbo Thrust big-block V8 engine, which generated, in its top form, 350 horsepower (255 metric horsepower).
The sales ad does not mention any technical details. However, the "PRNDL" shift pattern of the transmission indicated in the dashboard is a hint that a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission puts the power to the ground. The three-speed Turboglide went for the "PNDLR" arrangement.
Regardless of the gears setup, the 1958 Chevrolet Delray finally looks like a poster car, while its siblings are rotting in some barn, with no chance of ever getting back on the road.