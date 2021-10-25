autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Iconic Vehicles Month  
Car reviews:
 

1958 BMW R50 Stays Glued to the Road With Metzeler’s Perfect ME 77 Flip-Flops

Home > News > Classics
25 Oct 2021, 16:38 UTC ·
If you do manage to grab this German relic, you’ll have to start using the good old hand signals, because there’s not a single blinker in sight.
27 photos
1958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R501958 BMW R50
The jewel we’ll be looking at today is a numbers-matching 1958 variant of BMW’s R50 range, featuring overhauled instrumentation, a chromed luggage rack and Denfeld saddles. In the cockpit, pullback risers were used to mount a new handlebar, which sports aftermarket levers, grips and switches. The Beemer also received fresh plumbing and a modern battery under current ownership, while its ancient tires have been replaced with Perfect ME 77 rubber from Metzeler’s inventory.

Now that we’ve talked about the modifications, let’s take a trip down memory lane and remind ourselves about the Bavarian’s main specs and features. Within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton, the ‘58 MY R50 carries an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is mated to a single-plate dry clutch and a four-speed gearbox.

The four-stroke mill comes with dual 24 mm (0.9 inches) Bing carburetors, four pushrod-actuated valves and a compression ratio of 6.8:1. When the crank turns at approximately 5,800 revs per minute, this bad boy is capable of feeding 26 hp to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, the whole shebang translates to a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph).

Suspension duties are handled by leading-link Earles forks up front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the opposite end. Up north, stopping power hails from a 200 mm (7.9 inches) duplex drum brake, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a simplex module with an identical diameter.

All things considered, this machine is a real blast from the past, so you’ll be delighted to learn that it could end up in your garage! Motorrad’s old-school marvel is searching for a new home at this very moment, and you’d only need something in the neighborhood of 5,500 bucks to top the current bid – for now. The R50 will be listed on Bring A Trailer until Wednesday afternoon (October 27), when the auction will come to an end.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
BMW classic restored aftermarket for sale auction vintage BMW r50
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories