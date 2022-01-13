1958 Alken D2 Is a Fiberglass Beauty With Porsche Power, Costs More Than a Boxster

The 1950s spawned some of the world's most iconic sports cars, including the Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar XKSS, and the Lotus Elite. The Alken D2 isn't one of them, but it comes with an interesting story and this restored survivor is as exotic as they get.
Designed by a group of engineers of the Alken Corporation of Venice, California, the D2 is essentially a re-bodied Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, which shared underpinnings with the Beetle.
The D2 was offered as a convertible only, but the optional roll-up windows and top provided all-season comfort to those that wanted it. As the fiberglass body made it around 300 pounds (136 kg) lighter than the VW it was based on, the Alken came with a lowered, stiffened suspension.
Since Alken body shells went directly on Volkswagen chassis, all these fiberglass roadsters were powered by standard Beetle/Karmann flat-four engines. A "Road & Track" test from 1958 reveals that the 36-horsepower engine enabled the D2 to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 22.3 seconds, toward a top speed of almost 71 mph (114 kph).
While some sources claim Alken produced around 50 bodies, others say that no more than 25 were actually built. Naturally, many of them aren't on the road today, so it's quite amazing that one D2 is still going strong following a thorough restoration.
Finished in blue and fitted with a tonneau that covers the passenger seat (a popular feature on 1950s race cars), this Alken looks fantastic. However, it no longer rides on its original chassis.
The story goes that the car was put together in 1957 for Alken's debut at the Los Angeles Fair, but in 1958, after it was featured by "Road & Track," it was converted to an electric car by the Nic-L-Silver battery company. After a few years, the car was parked in a warehouse until about 1978.
The seller bought it in 2012 and spent some years restoring it. Because the Volkswagen chassis had been modified and the electrics stripped off for the all-electric conversion, he decided to drop the body atop Porsche underpinnings.
These came from a Bradley GT with 1958 Porsche running gear. The mill is described as a "1,600N," which means it comes from a 356A. The 1.6-liter, air-cooled flat-four was originally rated at 59 horsepower and 81 pound-feet (110 Nm) of torque. The four-banger still mates to its original four-speed manual gearbox.
Although it's no longer 100% original, this Alken made a few notable appearances at Concours events. It's sleeker than most 1950s sports cars and an eye-catching automobile thanks to its shiny paint and gorgeous leather interior. Oh, and did you notice the Porsche 356 wheels?
If you fancy this unknown but cool roadster with Porsche underpinnings, the fiberglass D2 is currently for sale on The Samba. But it's not exactly affordable at $65,000 (or best offer), which makes it pricier than a base 2022 Porsche 718.
