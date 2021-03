1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 Is a Fabulous Rocket V8-Toting Custom Convertible

In 1957 and 1958, if anyone wanted a little more than a Chevrolet Bel Air , there was a clear address—Oldsmobile's 88 series. Better yet, there was the Oldsmobile Super 88, with its 371 cubic-inch (6.1-liter) Rocket V8 that could churn out 310 horsepower when equipped with the J-2 option.Naturally, 64 years later, it’s rather hard to find a pristine Oldsmobile Super 88 if not for the power of the all-mighty internet. Luckily, we didn’t have to dig far too deep in the inventory of the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event (March 20-27) because this stunning example immediately caught our attention. It did that thanks to its interesting two-tone Brandywine Burgundy and Pearl White paint job.According to the consigner, we’re dealing with a custom Super 88 Convertible, one that probably went through an encompassing rehabilitation job that almost left us with our jaws dropped on the floor. We recovered quickly because there’s a lot to take in, from the white-wall tires to the mesmerizing white and burgundy interior.As far as we can tell, there’s a huge amount of chrome and stainless-steel trim on the body (take a look at the front and rear bumpers), and the wire wheels certainly look appropriate on this ride that guns for a classy and classic appearance above all.A white vinyl convertible top covers the stunning interior, while the Rocket V8 makes itself noticed from under the hood thanks to the J-2 option that brings with it the triple two-barrel carburetors and that 310-hp power level. Among the creature comforts worth mentioning are the automatic transmission, air conditioning system, the powered seats, or the Wonder Bar AM radio.