1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 Is a Fabulous Rocket V8-Toting Custom Convertible

During the 1950s, cars were some of the most powerful, classic, and outlandish vehicles ever driven. Designs and capabilities were becoming more and more advanced by the year. It’s the decade when the ‘Vette was born and General Motors’ full-size cars were all the rage.
In 1957 and 1958, if anyone wanted a little more than a Chevrolet Bel Air, there was a clear address—Oldsmobile's 88 series. Better yet, there was the Oldsmobile Super 88, with its 371 cubic-inch (6.1-liter) Rocket V8 that could churn out 310 horsepower when equipped with the J-2 option.
Naturally, 64 years later, it’s rather hard to find a pristine Oldsmobile Super 88 if not for the power of the all-mighty internet. Luckily, we didn’t have to dig far too deep in the inventory of the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event (March 20-27) because this stunning example immediately caught our attention. It did that thanks to its interesting two-tone Brandywine Burgundy and Pearl White paint job.
According to the consigner, we’re dealing with a custom Super 88 Convertible, one that probably went through an encompassing rehabilitation job that almost left us with our jaws dropped on the floor. We recovered quickly because there’s a lot to take in, from the white-wall tires to the mesmerizing white and burgundy interior.
As far as we can tell, there’s a huge amount of chrome and stainless-steel trim on the body (take a look at the front and rear bumpers), and the wire wheels certainly look appropriate on this ride that guns for a classy and classic appearance above all.
A white vinyl convertible top covers the stunning interior, while the Rocket V8 makes itself noticed from under the hood thanks to the J-2 option that brings with it the triple two-barrel carburetors and that 310-hp power level. Among the creature comforts worth mentioning are the automatic transmission, air conditioning system, the powered seats, or the Wonder Bar AM radio.
