1957 Dodge D-100 Hemi Is How You Wet Sand a Truck into Pearl Red Perfection

In the world of custom builds there seems to be nothing more pleasing to the eye than decades-old trucks brought back to life. No matter the restoration or tuning process they go through, these trucks retain a lot of their original selves, grafted on new, shiny looks and improved performances.
If you are in the market for such builds, then auction websites and events are the places for you. Literally flooded with modded trucks of old, middlemen like Barrett-Jackson make millions each year just by allowing sellers and buyers to meet.
With so many custom trucks available on the market, it’s hard to pick a favorite. Yet every once in a while, one that shines more than the others pops up and steals the show. Like the 1957 Dodge D-100 you can check out in the gallery above.
Going under the hammer by the end of the week in Scottsdale, Arizona, this half a century old machine has been gifted with a new, fuel-injected 5.9-liter V8 HEMI engine, a new 4-speed automatic transmission, digital push-button gear selector, and much more.
These features turn into background noise though when the body of the car comes into focus. Not a spectacularly-looking truck at the time of its introduction, the D-100 has been given a polish so shiny it’s impossible not to stand out.
The builder of the truck say they the body of the truck was dismantled and then media-blasted, customized, primed and sprayed. The color chosen for the body is Pearl Red, and a lot of work went into wet sanding it with 2,000-grit paper before the mirror-finish was achieved.
It took the people behind this build two years to complete it, and now is available for sale with no reserve. More details on the truck can be found at this link.
