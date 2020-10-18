1955 Willys Jeep Pickup With JK Wrangler Chassis Rocks Supercharged V6 Engine

The Segway is Dead. Long Live the Airwheel A3 Powered by Magnetic Levitation

Produced from 1947 to 1965 by Willys and Kaiser, the Jeep Truck isn’t just another workhorse. Similarly to the CJ-2A derived from the military model and the Jeep Station Wagon, the body-on-frame pickup can hold its own in off-road situations thanks to solid axles and a Dana Spicer 18 transfer case connected to a synchromesh manual transmission. 68 photos



The build also consists of a color-coded jerrycan on the passenger side of the bed, finished in copper metallic. The roof is painted black while the Poison Spider bumpers and power-retractable steps from Rock Slide Engineering are powder-coated in black. Model A taillights add to the retro-tastic looks of the truck, and the same can be said about the 12-gauge shotgun shell primer caps on the upper bed rails.



Under previous ownership, the one-off restomod was treated to a spray-on bed liner throughout the interior by Cascade Vans and Interiors of Calgary in Alberta. Brown and black leather match the JK-sourced dashboard, and a Willys hubcap accents the bulkhead. Because it features bits and bobs from the Wrangler, the cabin is also where you’ll find dual-zone climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Although the selling vendor doesn’t know the total chassis mileage, the odometer currently shows just under 26k miles.



The Willy-styled Wrangler



With three days of bidding left, this fellow currently sits at



The Willy-styled Wrangler pickup wows under the hood as well. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 isn't an impressive lump on its own, but in combination with a blower and performance mufflers, you can bet your bottom dollar it sounds pretty darn good. The output figures are not mentioned in the ad, but RIPP Superchargers quotes around 325 horsepower at the wheels on 37" tires.

With three days of bidding left, this fellow currently sits at $50,000 on BaT

