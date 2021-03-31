1955 Porsche 550 Spyder Found in Shipping Container Has Been Stored for 35 Years

More on this:

A 1955 street-spec example was recently unearthed in California after sitting no fewer than 35 years in a container. Although it was never lost, the car was put into storage after its owner got into motorcycles in the 1980s.As the owner passed away recently, Old Crow Speed Shop owner Bobby Green was invited to see the motorcycle collection, stored at the top of a remote hill in Orange County.As he opened the container, the 550 Spyder saw the light of the day for the first time in more than three decades. Despite sitting for all those years, the red speedster looks impressively clean, with no signs of rust.The car was reportedly purchased from Loretta Turnbull in 1963 and was restored in the early 1980s, right before the owner put it into storage. Apparently, the car has already found a new owner. Hopefully, he will give the 550 Spyder the street and track action it deserves.Built in 1955, this 550 Spyder is among the last examples that left the assembly line in Stuttgart. It's powered by a mid-mounted, 1.5-liter flat-four engine originally rated at 108 horsepower and 89 pound-feet (121 Nm) of torque. Based on its model year, it's fitted with a four-speed manual, as Porsche didn't add the five-speed unit until 1956.On top of being a sexy, streetable speedster, the 550 was also a successful race car. It debuted with a win at the Nürburgring, and it also scored class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Carrera Panamericana.Due to its scarcity and rich racing pedigree, the 550 Spyder is a prized collectible . Restored and well-maintained examples typically change owners for $3.5 to $5 million, but some examples can fetch even more than that.