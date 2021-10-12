5 Dodge Demon Races Hellcat Redeye, and It’s the Underdog Who Raises All Hell

1955 Dodge Royal Discovered After 30 Years in Amazing Condition Is an Impressive Barn Find

1955 brought several notable changes for the Dodge Royal, with the Coronet becoming the lower end in the series, while the engine lineup now included a 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder and two V8s, namely the 270 (4.4-liter) and the 315 (5.2-liter). 16 photos



So what we have here is a 1955 Royal Lancer 2-door hardtop that comes in a fairly surprising shape, even though, as one would expect given it’s a barn find, it doesn’t necessarily exhibit a mint condition.



But for a car that’s so old and which has been sitting in a barn for at least three decades, at least according to eBay seller



Located in New York, the Royal Lancer still appears to have its badges in place, so in theory, it has all the big parts someone would need to begin a restoration.



The under the hood section doesn’t come with bad news either, though this is where you’ll have to step in and determine what’s happening on your own. The condition of the engine and the transmission is currently unknown, but on the other hand, the V8 does turn by hand.



Judging from the photos, the engine installed in the car seems to be a Red Ram, so it should be the 270 V8 developing 175 horsepower.



Available with a title from the previous owner, this Dodge Royal Lancer clearly needs a full restoration, but for car collectors out there, this barn find certainly ticks all the boxes for such a project. Taking it home won't be cheap, however, as the seller is willing to let the car go for nearly $7,000.

