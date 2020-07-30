1955 Chevrolet First Series Bagged Pickup Truck Is Looking for a New Owner

Mazda Miata M X5 Is The Little German Roadster That Could

First Series is how Chevy called the 1955 model year of the Advance-Design series of light and medium-duty pickups. Somewhat similar to the 1954 except for the hood-side emblems, the truck had also adopted an open driveshaft instead of an enclosed torque tube. 21 photos



Offered at



Described by the seller as “one of the nicest pickups you’ll find at a fraction of what this would cost to build,” the one-off workhorse has fewer than 6,000 miles on the odometer since completed. Currently registered and coming with a clean California title, the truck takes its mojo from a performance crate engine with electronic fuel injection for good measure.



350 cubic inches – make that 5.7 liters – hide under the hood with cast-iron headers, a March front serpentine drive system, MSD Pro billet electronic ignition distributor, and an electric cooling fan complemented by an automatic thermostat switch. Further down, the build includes a dual exhaust wild mild glass packs and a TH700R-4 automatic box.



The 700 is a low-buck solution that always pays for itself, the first overdrive automatic that General Motors rolled out in passenger cars and trucks in 1982. Later on, it was renamed 4L60 to designate the number of gears, longitudinal engine layout, and strength rating.



For the most part, the all-steel body is stock. Painted by Lucky 7 Customs and beautified with



