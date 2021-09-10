1955 Chevrolet 150 Gasser Is Ready to Rumble, Also Road-Legal

The Chevrolet 150 might not be the most appealing version of the iconic Tri-Five built from 1955 to 1957, but it's still a cool option if you're not all that much into extensive chrome trim. And it's actually a better choice if you're looking to turn an old Tri-Five into a nostalgia gasser. This two-tone, blue-flamed dragster is a great example.
While I prefer the fancied-up Bel Air to the bare-bones 150, this is one instance in which the entry-level model is the better alternative. I don't know about you, but I like my gassers without chrome trim for a simple yet purposeful look. And the cool thing about this dragster is that it doesn't necessarily scream for attention.
Yes, the big scoop on the hood, the skinny front tires, and the meaty rear rubber will definitely make it stand out at the local Tri-Five meeting, but it's a subdued racer overall. Check it out from the rear and you might miss its true identity.
But while the rear end is finished in plain black (paired with a matching bumper), the front fascia sports a more exotic metallic blue finish that trickles into the fenders and doors in a flamed pattern. A classy hot rod look.
The interior speaks a bit more about the car's actual purpose. It comes with a pair of race-spec bucket seats with six-point harnesses, a roll bar, and a blue steering wheels. It also has a Monster Tach with shift light, Auto Meter dash gauges, and an oversized aluminum gas pedal. The original radio has been removed for a more track-oriented look.
Yes, I know, you're dying to find out what's under the hood by now. Well, this 150 doesn't disappoint. Even though it's not fitted with the typical oversized V8 you usually find in gassers, it does have a supercharged unit. The mill in question is a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block of the Chevrolet variety that packs a Weiand 6-71 Roots-style blower and a pair of Carter AFB four-barrel carburetors.
There's no info on how much power it delivers, but it should be good for at least 600 horsepower. More than enough to cover the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds. All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic with a Hurst Line Loc and a Hurst shifter.
I don't know when this build was completed, but the engine looks sparkling clean. As does everything on this gasser, including the race-ready chassis. And the cool thing is that this beefed-up 150 is road-legal, so you can drive it to and from the drag strip. No need for a trailer.
The current owner purchased the vehicle at an auction in 2018. And apparently, the gasser also hit the block in 2017, when it was auctioned off from the Kingston Collection. The Chevy is now looking for a new owner via Hemmings Auctions, with the bidding at $7,000 with seven days to go. Reserve hasn't been met though and I have a feeling it's set at more than $40,000.
