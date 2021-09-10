1955 Chevrolet 150 Gasser Is Ready to Rumble, Also Road-Legal

The Chevrolet 150 might not be the most appealing version of the iconic Tri-Five built from 1955 to 1957, but it's still a cool option if you're not all that much into extensive chrome trim. And it's actually a better choice if you're looking to turn an old Tri-Five into a nostalgia gasser. This two-tone, blue-flamed dragster is a great example.

14 photos