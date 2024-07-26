1955 Buick Century Riviera Is Genuine Heart Candy but No Garage Queen, and You'll Love It

62 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile

One section was dedicated to mid-50s cars. I took one look at them, and I just truly fell in love. Now, I have a little over two dozen of them. Julio Martell is what we would call a ‘car guy’ in the classic sense of the word. He got the bite while visiting the Volo Auto Museum. He decided to do the best possible thing within a car nut’s power: preserve classic cars for future generations. This 1955 Buick Century is his favorite.