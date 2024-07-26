1955 Buick Century Riviera Is Genuine Heart Candy but No Garage Queen, and You'll Love It

One section was dedicated to mid-50s cars. I took one look at them, and I just truly fell in love. Now, I have a little over two dozen of them. Julio Martell is what we would call a ‘car guy’ in the classic sense of the word. He got the bite while visiting the Volo Auto Museum. He decided to do the best possible thing within a car nut’s power: preserve classic cars for future generations. This 1955 Buick Century is his favorite.
Julio’s passion for classics revolves around the great-looking examples from the 1950s – and I can’t say he didn’t aim high. Those were some great years for America, and the automotive industry was literally pushing the nation forward. It’s no accident that Chrysler’s Virgil Exner (the brilliant head of design) called ‘The Forward Look’ his styling revolution that inspired all of Detroit to follow suit.
In 1955, Buick hit the jackpot big time, with a production of nearly 739,000 automobiles – at the time, the historical peak for the division. The record stood straight for the following two decades, wildly above anything before or after until 1973. It might have had something to do with the return of the Century line in 1954 and its Riviera hardtop, but that’s just personal speculation.
The fact of the matter is that the pillarless two- and four-door Rivieras were the absolute champions in Buick sales charts in 1955, with a grand total of 471,430 examples from all four series (Roadmaster, Century, Super, and Special). To put it into perspective, in 1954, the entire Buick production was 444,609 cars.
This Century has a story to it – it was bought by a man from Oregon with the heart-melting intention of restoring it for his father. The renovation went impeccably, as we can see, but the new owner didn’t enjoy it for long. The cherubs needed him to explain the chrome extravaganza of the ‘50s.
After the gentleman left Planet Piston, his son contacted Julio Martell (fully aware of Julio’s dedication to cars). He asked him if he wanted to take the Buick. That’s like asking bees if they like honey, so the neat 1955 Century Riviera (the 66-R cowl tag code leaves nothing to the imagination) made its way to the very top of Mr. Martell’s preferences. Speaking of Riviera, Buick introduced the four-door hardtop body style on the Century and Special series mid-year in 1955, which paid dividends. Over 111,000 were sold that year despite their late entry into the market.
The Century was Buick’s take on the Oldsmobile 88 approach to motoring – namely, plant a stout engine in a smaller body and see what comes out of it. Olds nailed it in the head, and Buick didn’t miss the mark either. This car's 322 cubic-inch V8 (5.3-liter) is smoother than silk – just listen to it in the video.
The odometer reads 14,683 miles (23,630 km). Don’t get too excited about it; I’m willing to bet it has rolled over once, making this Buick a 114,683-mile automobile (184,564 km). That’s a no-excuses car all day, every day, and Julio Martell knows it – he drives this Buick more than any of the other classics in his collection
The 322-cube V8 in the Roadmaster, Super, and Century was rated at 236 horsepower (239 PS) thanks to a four-barrel carburetor and a high compression ratio of 9.0:1 (an industry record for that year). Buick bragged about offering the ‘highest-horsepower-per-dollar’ of any car in 1955 America. There’s one gearhead in Florida (Julio’s cars are stored in The Sunshine State, by the way) that would vow to this.
The vast assembly leaves us spoiled for choice nowadays – finding one 1955 Buick Riviera shouldn’t exactly be like giving a hen its annual stomatology check-up. But stumbling across one in as good a condition as the one featured in the video below is the end of the rainbow treasure find. Lou Costabile shot this video a month ago in the Western Suburbs of his hometown, Chicago. Now he has shared it on his YouTube channel (if you’re in the same car addiction, check his other videos. Even better, subscribe to his channel; you won’t be disappointed).
He owns two dozen 1950s classics, but this tricolor example tops his book. The Carlsbad Black over Cherokee Red over Cameo Beige screams ‘Eisenhower Era’ like nothing else. I can't think of a single reason why carmakers have vowed to stop making stunningly beautiful cars like this long ago.
He’s not a garage emperor who stores cars away in a climate-controlled environment and leaves them there, away from their purpose. No – he does exactly what any gearhead should do – drive their automobiles. Julio takes good care of his cars but prefers to drive this 1955 Buick Century Riviera the most.
