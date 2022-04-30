1954 Packard Panther: The One-Piece Fiberglass Concept Car You Never Knew Existed

Facing a brutal sales war between Ford and GM, which were cutting prices and forcing cars on dealers, most independent automakers merged to cut costs. In 1953, Willys and Kaiser joined forces to create Kaiser-Willys, while Nash and Hudson merged into American Motors Corporation (AMC). In 1954, Packard bought Studebaker to form the Studebaker-Packard Corporation.
Before that happened, Packard designed and showcased the Panther, one of its greatest and most innovative concept cars. Also known as the Daytona, the Panther was part of a series of prototypes that Packard developed during the "dream car" craze of the 1950s.
It all started with the Pan-American, a concept car that Packard first showcased at the 1952 New York Auto Show. Based on the Series 250, the Pan-American cost Packard around $10,000 to build.
The company made six cars, but the Pan-American did not go into full production. But it did inspire the iconic Caribbean, which arrived in 1953.
The Pather was commissioned by Packard president James Nance in mid-1953. He demanded that the car would be ready for the Daytona Speed Week in early 1954, so the company's designers and engineers had less than a year to put it together.
Amazingly enough, the new concept car was ready in time for the event. But unlike the Pan-American and the Balboa, the Panther had more than just a unique design to showcase: it featured a one-piece fiberglass body.
Granted, Chevrolet and Kaiser had already showcased fiberglass sports cars by then (the Corvette and Darrin), but Packard was the first automaker to build a full-size car from this lightweight material.
Design-wise, the Panther wasn't radically different from the Packards that were available in showrooms at the time. But it featured a larger-than-usual front grille and a bubble-top roof with extremely wide B-pillars.
The low stance and the two-tone paint job made the Panther appear sleeker than other vehicles of similar size. Some of the cars were later modified to include the cathedral-style taillights that Packard introduced in 1955.
And yes, I said "cars." Packard made more than one Panther. Although the nameplate never made it into production, the company put together four cars.
convertible, while the other featured a removable hardtop.
Under the hood, the Panther featured Packard's regular-production 359-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) straight-eight. That's mostly because the company's V8 was still under development at the time.
However, the first couple of Panthers also got a McCulloch supercharger, which increased output to 275 horsepower. An impressive figure for the era, it enabled the Panther to hit 131 mph (211 kph) at Daytona Beach.
Unfortunately, Packard's acquisition of Studebaker resulted in severe financial problems and the company shelved the project despite promising interest from potential buyers and dealers.
While not as valuable as the iconic Packard Twelve, known to fetch more than $3 million in Excellent condition, a Panther is probably worth at least $1 million nowadays. In 2013, the last time a Panther hit the auction block, it changed hands for $850,000. In 2009, a different Panther sold for $700,000.
