1954 Corvette Corvair: The Story of the Fastback Coupe Concept That Rose From Its Ashes

Built about a year after the original Corvette made its debut, this elegant concept showcased an aircraft-inspired fastback coupe body style nearly a decade before a fastback 'Vette made it into production.
Now one of the most legendary American automotive nameplates, the Corvette was introduced during the 1953 model year to offer buyers a 100% American two-seat roadster that was as exquisite as Europe's finest sports cars.
Largely hand-built during its first year of production, the Corvette was powered by a rather dull six-cylinder, yet its innovative fiberglass body made up for the lack of power by shedding weight.
Though sales were slow at first, the Corvette was continually improved, and during its nine-year run, it laid the foundation for what became America's favorite sports car and a worldwide automotive icon.
Introduced at the 1954 Motorama show, held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan, the trio of experimental 'Vettes were comprised of a fixed hardtop coupe, a two-door wagon called Corvette Nomad, and, last but certainly not least, a gorgeous fastback coupe dubbed Corvette Corvair.
Though the first two were interesting, the fastback was the one that got the most attention from the press and the public, as it showcased the most drastic yet elegant design features.
With the Corvair show car, the elegance of the design was taken to another level by the numerous bespoke features penned by the illustrious Harley J. Earl.
Borrowing a page from the European design book, which favored a sweeping fastback coupe body to maximize aerodynamics, Earl and his team created an entirely aircraft-inspired roof that swept back and tapered graciously into a chrome-trimmed element, which housed the license plate and loosely resembled a jet-fighter's exhaust nozzle.
Like the production version, the fastback concept used a wraparound windshield, but it had a slightly different shape, particularly towards the sides where it met near-vertical A-pillars.
Moreover, the initial Motorama show car also sported three vents on each front fender, presumably to allow the heat generated by the brakes to dissipate more efficiently.
Inside, the two-seat layout, dashboard, and all other features were carried over from the production convertible, as was the powertrain, which consisted of a 155-hp, 235.5-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) inline-six and a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.
For years, it has been speculated that two to five fastback units were produced for auto show duties, but the exact number is still a mystery.
What we know for sure is that none of them have survived. GM considered expanding the Corvette range with the body styles showcased at the Motorama, but since sales of the convertible were slow, none made it into production as a Corvette.
The Nomad two-door wagon is partially an exception. But the production model was built around Chevy's full-size platform and although it took styling cues from the Corvette concept, it dropped the sports car's nameplate and made it on public roads with a more conventional appearance.
As for the Corvair, the show cars were unfortunately sent to the crusher. Years later, the nameplate was used for Chevy's flat-six-powered compact, while a fastback Corvette debuted nearly a decade later as part of the second generation.
Thankfully, the concept continued to fascinate a few C1 Corvette fans, and in recent years, it was brought back to life.
Brett Henderson of Blue Flame Restorations and Mike Terry, two huge fans of the elegant concept, embarked on an ambitious project to resurrect the stunning 1954 show car, and after years of arduous work, two examples were constructed.
One, painted green-white, is currently part of the Audrain Automobile Museum collection, while the other, finished in maroon red like the initial Motorama car, popped up at a Mecum auction in 2022, where the highest bid reached $60,000, but the seller's reserve was not met.
Both recreations are identical to the original show cars in terms of design, but from a mechanical standpoint, they feature a few differences, such as front disc brakes and 265 cubic-inch (4.3-liter) small-block V8s borrowed from post-1955 C1s.
Seventy years after its first public debut, the Corvair concept remains one of the most fascinating and probably the most exquisite iteration of the C1 Corvette. Though it's a shame the original cars didn't survive, we're glad that the extremely beautiful replicas were created to inspire future generations of Corvette enthusiasts.
For a virtual tour of the red recreation, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by Classic Auto Insurance.
Attempting to expand the range
A year after the debut of the production version, design mastermind Harley J. Earl and his crew developed a trio of show cars meant to gauge interest in additional Corvette body styles.
Elegance taken to another level
The open-top production Corvette was praised for its beautiful design that drew inspiration from the European roadsters of the era.
Bespoke styling mixed with the iconic design of the production car
At the front, the Corvair, like the coupe and Nomad wagon show cars, shared the same styling as the series Corvette, with the only addition being a set of hood-mounted ribbed intakes to help draw more fresh air into the engine bay.
Close to production but eventually destroyed
At the 1954 Motorama, the Corvette Corvair appeared donning a red finish, but Chevy built at least one additional fastback that appeared at subsequent shows.
Rising from its ashes
The 1954 Corvette Corvair was forgotten by the vast majority of enthusiasts in a matter of years.
