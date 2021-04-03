1954 Corvette Barn Find Parked for 51 Years Is All Original, Unrestored

The Corvette undoubtedly has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, there’s no doubt about that, so it’s no surprise that so many collectors are drooling over unrestored models that still come with all the original parts the cars have been fitted with when they left the factory.
The 1954 example that we have here is one of these rare finds, and the best of all is that you can be the new owner for the right price.
eBay seller kaebid explains this is a barn find, so the car would first need to be cleaned up and serviced before a final decision on its future is being made. As they put it, this Corvette can either serve as a daily driver in the current condition, but can also be fully restored to factory specifications.
Coming with a convertible body style, the Corvette still boasts a 235ci (3.9-liter) Blue Flame six-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, and according to the owner, it runs, drives, and stops properly. The car sports new brakes, and the carburetor has been rebuilt.
As you can see in the photos here, the Corvette doesn’t come in mint condition, but this makes total sense given it spent over five decades in storage. The seller claims the car was parked for no less than 51 years, and it still comes with the old ‘60s license plates from its last registration before it ended up in storage.
The original bill of sale, the maintenance receipts, and even a gas fill log are all still available alongside the original owner’s manual.
"So what’s missing?" you may ask.
“The only thing that I do not have is the original truck mat, the side curtain bags jack, and the original ashtrays that go in the side door panels,” the owner explains.
Needless to say, this rare find can’t come cheap, though worth knowing is the seller hasn’t listed the car for auction but with a fixed price. Parked in South Carolina, the Corvette can be yours today for $54,000.
