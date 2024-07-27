1954 Chevy Bel Air Has Tastefully Menacing Looks, Few Tricks, and Also the Top Inline-Six

New York-based Motorcar Classics probably thinks it has you covered if you're willing to write a check for this black-on-black, chrome, and ivory-white 1954 Chevy Bel Air "old-school mild custom" that's supposed to be driven and shown with pride.
The Chevrolet Bel Air full-size automobile was a nameplate in use during the 1950 to 1981 model years. Initially solely the two-door hardtop models from the Chevrolet range could wear the Bel Air moniker between 1950 and 1952. Still, after the switch to the 1953 model year, the model was transformed from a body shape into an overall premium trim level applied to a wide variety of body styles.
The Bel Air became an instant classic starting with the second-generation 1955 models – the 1955-1957 Chevy Bel Air turned the model from a sensation into an all-time icon. It resides within the Tri-Five category alongside the Chevrolet 150, 210, and Nomad, but the iteration was also used in many different movies. One of them made sure, in particular, that the series would remain inscribed in popular culture - Francis Ford Coppola's creation, the American Graffiti, featured a '55 Chevy Bel Air.
Besides Hollywood, the series has appeared on TV and even in anime features. Nowadays, many car collectors and enthusiasts still consider the Bel Air series a landmark in the history of Chevrolet and a symbol of the spirit and culture of that era. Basically, rock and roll, drive-in restaurants, and the Chevy Bel Air represent the epitome of the 1950s in America.
Naturally, the beloved Tri-Five-era Bel Air models aren't cheap to buy and own. As such, if you want to be in on the Chevy culture without breaking the bank or selling an arm and a leg, maybe this 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air is the right one for you. It's the final model year of the first generation – a two-door variant that is destined to wow with its Mafia-approved menacing looks that also exude timeless elegance. It's dressed in black on the outside and inside, complete with loads of chrome details and ivory touches, and it obviously looks as if it just left the factory floor on its way to the dealer's showroom after a complete restoration that's allegedly fully documented with photos and receipts.
Even better, it retains the classic appearance while it also has a mild 'old-school' customization treatment in the form of a two-inch chop, a two-inch lowering suspension setup, and more. The list also contains a one-piece hood, frenched head, taillights, 1957 Cadillac wheel covers, 1940 Lincoln door openers, bespoke bumpers, and grille and bloomer skirts. These are just some of the tricks it has in store for the new owner, but there's also one major caveat owed to this generation.
The not-so-massive catch (quite literally) is that under the hood, there's no classic V8 engine. Instead, the engine bay houses Chevrolet's 235.5ci (3.9-liter) Blue Flame inline-six mated to a three-speed column shifter. Frankly, a modern LS or even a slightly newer small-block V8 from the Tri-Five era would have been more fitting if you want our two cents on the matter, especially since the dealership mentions this 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air had its chassis upgraded with a Jamco front and rear suspension setup and the electrical system was updated to a modern 12V unit.
Obviously, irrespective of what's under that big, long hood, this "beautifully styled Bel Air cruises comfortably and turns heads everywhere." We don't doubt that – and the pricing is not too shabby either, as the dealership wants $49,900 for the car, but it's open to debate through the "make an offer" button. By the way, the mileage on the odometer isn't bad either – 22183 miles – but we have no idea if they're actual miles or the nasty 'actual mileage is unknown' variety.
In case you don't think this stunningly menacing black-on-black 1954 Chevy is the right Bel Air for you, the dealership has other options, too. For starters, you could have a crimson, chrome, and gray 1957 example with a matching red and gray interior that was recently the "subject of a body-off nut and bolt restoration and is in pristine condition from top to bottom." This one is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 with an Edelbrock intake and mixed with a Turbo-Hydramatic transmission. The car has covered just 760 miles since it was rebuilt, and the dealership wants $64,900 for it.
So, what do you think? Which is the perfect Bel Air for you – the black example with classic Mafia looks and various custom additions or the 1957 Tri-Five that seeks attention anywhere it goes thanks to its outspoken paintjob and numerous modern features that include power steering and brakes, Vintage AC, power windows, Retrosound audio system, custom instrument cluster gauges, or the cool Rally-style wheels?
