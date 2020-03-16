1954 Chevrolet 3100 Shop Truck Looks at Home in Suburban America

In the world of custom builders, any effort boils down to just two things: looks and performance. And while the former manifests itself in a variety of ways and it is mostly a subjective affair, when it comes to the latter things are much simpler.
There are essentially very few things you can do to a build, performance-wise. Chevy is the undisputed leader when it comes to engines – that's why there are so many Ford builds using Chevrolet engines – but Ford kind of leads the pack when it comes to underpinnings – that's why we have many non-Ford builds using the Blue Oval's front and rear ends.
In the case of the car we have here, we're in the latter situation: our eyes see a 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup, but there's lot of Ford that went into making it.
The car is on the list of vehicles that will go under the hammer in October, during the postponed Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach. And it is a sight to behold.
The garage who built it took two years to make it what it is. Known as a Shop Truck, the restomod uses a 1954 Chevy 3100 body fitted on top of a Mustang front end with power steering and a Ford 9-inch rear end with a 4-link suspension.
But the body is not what it used to be either. Stripped from its underpinnings, it underwent a major makeover that ended with it looking as silvery-gun metal as it does now, with exaggerated curves and a low-rider appearance provided by the air suspension fitted underneath.
As for what powers the shiny machine, under the hood sits a 6.0-liter V8 engine of unspecified power mated to an automatic transmission.
The car was supposed to sell next month, but because the aforementioned auction was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will have to wait some more before finding a new owner.
