4 Burgundy 1980 Chevy Corvette Has Been a T-Top California Garage Queen Since 1984

3 Rare Color '61 Chevy Corvette Fuelie Garage Find Was Deemed Too Nice to Restomod

2 Mysterious 1965 Ford Mustang Found in a Garage Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

1 Here’s a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Abandoned in Some Sort of Garage, Hiding Mysterious Details

More on this:

1953 Aston Martin DB2 with Numbers-Matching Everything Is the Ultimate Garage Find

Barn finds are still very common nowadays, with hundreds of classic cars being dragged back into the light each year. However, the majority of them are common vehicles that aren't worth all that much. But from time to time, rare and expensive gems emerge after years in storage. This 1953 Aston Martin DB2 is one of them. 7 photos



There's no visible rust, all the trim seems to be in one piece, and the paint might shine again after a good cleaning and polishing. The DB2 was recently discovered in Wisconsin, and it's completely original down to the



Much like the exterior, the cabin is also a bit dusty, but it's complete and it looks like it would come back to life with just a bit of maintenance. The wooden dashboard and steering wheel actually look surprisingly good, and the upholstery doesn't show serious wear and tear.



Things also look pretty good under the hood, where the matching-numbers, 2.6-liter straight-six engine awaits service to fire up again. There's no info as to whether the mill turns or runs, but it definitely requires some mechanical attention to become road-worthy. The same goes for the white-wall tires, which are too old to carry this



The Aston Martin DB2 broke cover in 1950 and remained in production until 1953. The British company built only 411, so it's one of the rarest DB models out there. Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the DB2 came with 105 horsepower and 125 pound-feet (170 Nm) of torque on tap. The sports car was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 11.2 seconds and reached a top speed of 116 mph (187 kph). Aston Martin also offered a Vantage upgrade that increased the engine power to 125 horses.



The car shown here is being sold through



Flipping this car will be a gamble, but it's still a spectacular find if you're into pre-James Bond Aston Martins. Described as a "garage find," this classic British sports car has been sitting for a few good years. Unfortunately, it hasn't been stored properly, with the photos suggesting that it was retired in an old, messy garage that lacked the conditions needed to preserve such a valuable car. But there is some good news. While the exterior is covered in a thick layer of dust, it appears to be in excellent condition.There's no visible rust, all the trim seems to be in one piece, and the paint might shine again after a good cleaning and polishing. The DB2 was recently discovered in Wisconsin, and it's completely original down to the matching-numbers engine and transmission. The car comes with complete documentation, and it seems it was ordered through Stanley "Wacky" Arnolt's legendary dealership in Chicago.Much like the exterior, the cabin is also a bit dusty, but it's complete and it looks like it would come back to life with just a bit of maintenance. The wooden dashboard and steering wheel actually look surprisingly good, and the upholstery doesn't show serious wear and tear.Things also look pretty good under the hood, where the matching-numbers, 2.6-liter straight-six engine awaits service to fire up again. There's no info as to whether the mill turns or runs, but it definitely requires some mechanical attention to become road-worthy. The same goes for the white-wall tires, which are too old to carry this stylish coupe anywhere.The Aston Martin DB2 broke cover in 1950 and remained in production until 1953. The British company built only 411, so it's one of the rarest DB models out there. Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the DB2 came with 105 horsepower and 125 pound-feet (170 Nm) of torque on tap. The sports car was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 11.2 seconds and reached a top speed of 116 mph (187 kph). Aston Martin also offered a Vantage upgrade that increased the engine power to 125 horses.The car shown here is being sold through Gullwing Motor Cars for $167,500. That's less than 50% the price of a Concours-ready DB2, valued at almost $400,000, but this car will require an expensive restoration to become a prize-winning rig.Flipping this car will be a gamble, but it's still a spectacular find if you're into pre-James Bond Aston Martins.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.