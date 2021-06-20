autoevolution
1950s VW Samba Van Rendering Is Inspiring Enough for Someone to Make It Happen
For myself and most other folks on the planet, the original road tripping vehicle has been and will always be a retro VW van. One designer, or rather CGI artist, Joao Schendel, seems to agree and has come up with a near perfect digital version.

20 Jun 2021
When I first ran across this rendering, I had a look at the gallery, as you should too. Next, I got in touch with the artist to find out more about what is going on here, and how this drool-worthy VW van design came to life (as a visual piece).

I asked Mr. Schendel about the inspiration behind the design and was told that the idea for this vehicle came to him after hearing a Brazilian YouTuber, Rato Borrachudo, announcing that he would embark upon restoring an old VW van. Rato’s idea was to take an old van, restore it, and then convert it to an EV so that he can continue producing podcasts from inside, even on the go.

It was these tips that led Schendel to create the balanced and captivating rendering you see before you. What attracted my attention to the design is the classy look it gives off. The lower part of the van is set in a red orange color, while the upper segment includes a pearl white tone. All of this is then highlighted with chrome trimming around windows and edges, starting with the iconic “V” on the front of the van.

To help balance the orange of the lower half, Schendel threw on whitewall tires with the same red orange wheels and chrome hub caps. Further balance is brought by the front and rear bumper set to pearl white, also accented with chrome trim.

On top of the van, you’ll notice a retro cargo rack that looks as if it can fit no other vehicle except this one. A wooden base and chrome sidewalls sit upon four legs anchored into the roof. To access the rack, a ladder following the same styling cues, is secured into the chassis right above the driver side rear wheel. In classic VW style, Schendel includes a safari windshield that lifts to allow for airflow and clear sight to the world around.

Inside this could-be-beauty, Schendel reveals only two images with the retro interior. Brown leather seating is highlighted by a white trim around the edges, while the pearl white roof keeps the balance to an otherwise excessive use of browns.

Sidewalls include wood grain tones and more pearl white, while windows are covered with chrome rails on which plaid curtains are placed. Since this vehicle is destined for podcasts, Schendel also threw in a couple of microphones so that the host and guests could converse while relaxing, old-school style. Access to the interior is done via "suicide" doors. Handles and levers follow the same red brown, pearl white, and chrome construction. As a tribute to Rato, Schendel also included a little Easter egg on the rear window, a paraglider.

One thing is for certain, with this balance between color, trimming, and lifestyle, this VW van is looking a lot like what I would commission if I ever had the cash for something like this. If you think about it for a second, someone probably created something like this already, it’s just hanging out in some private garage where we don’t have access.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
