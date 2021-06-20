1950s VW Samba Van Rendering Is Inspiring Enough for Someone to Make It Happen

When I first ran across this rendering, I had a look at the gallery, as you should too. Next, I got in touch with the artist to find out more about what is going on here, and how this drool-worthy VW van design came to life (as a visual piece).
I asked Mr. Schendel about the inspiration behind the design and was told that the idea for this vehicle came to him after hearing a Brazilian YouTuber, Rato Borrachudo, announcing that he would embark upon restoring an old VW van. Rato’s idea was to take an old van, restore it, and then convert it to an EV so that he can continue producing podcasts from inside, even on the go.
To help balance the orange of the lower half, Schendel threw on whitewall tires with the same red orange wheels and chrome hub caps. Further balance is brought by the front and rear bumper set to pearl white, also accented with chrome trim.
no other vehicle except this one. A wooden base and chrome sidewalls sit upon four legs anchored into the roof. To access the rack, a ladder following the same styling cues, is secured into the chassis right above the driver side rear wheel. In classic VW style, Schendel includes a safari windshield that lifts to allow for airflow and clear sight to the world around.
Inside this could-be-beauty, Schendel reveals only two images with the retro interior. Brown leather seating is highlighted by a white trim around the edges, while the pearl white roof keeps the balance to an otherwise excessive use of browns.
converse while relaxing, old-school style. Access to the interior is done via "suicide" doors. Handles and levers follow the same red brown, pearl white, and chrome construction. As a tribute to Rato, Schendel also included a little Easter egg on the rear window, a paraglider.
One thing is for certain, with this balance between color, trimming, and lifestyle, this VW van is looking a lot like what I would commission if I ever had the cash for something like this. If you think about it for a second, someone probably created something like this already, it’s just hanging out in some private garage where we don’t have access.
I asked Mr. Schendel about the inspiration behind the design and was told that the idea for this vehicle came to him after hearing a Brazilian YouTuber, Rato Borrachudo, announcing that he would embark upon restoring an old VW van. Rato’s idea was to take an old van, restore it, and then convert it to an EV so that he can continue producing podcasts from inside, even on the go.
To help balance the orange of the lower half, Schendel threw on whitewall tires with the same red orange wheels and chrome hub caps. Further balance is brought by the front and rear bumper set to pearl white, also accented with chrome trim.
no other vehicle except this one. A wooden base and chrome sidewalls sit upon four legs anchored into the roof. To access the rack, a ladder following the same styling cues, is secured into the chassis right above the driver side rear wheel. In classic VW style, Schendel includes a safari windshield that lifts to allow for airflow and clear sight to the world around.
Inside this could-be-beauty, Schendel reveals only two images with the retro interior. Brown leather seating is highlighted by a white trim around the edges, while the pearl white roof keeps the balance to an otherwise excessive use of browns.
converse while relaxing, old-school style. Access to the interior is done via "suicide" doors. Handles and levers follow the same red brown, pearl white, and chrome construction. As a tribute to Rato, Schendel also included a little Easter egg on the rear window, a paraglider.
One thing is for certain, with this balance between color, trimming, and lifestyle, this VW van is looking a lot like what I would commission if I ever had the cash for something like this. If you think about it for a second, someone probably created something like this already, it’s just hanging out in some private garage where we don’t have access.