1950 Ford F1 Hay Hauler Is a Cutie with Some Surprises Up Its Sleeve

Ford’s F-Series of trucks is without a doubt the most successful of its kind on the American continent. Introduced way back in 1948 in response to the growing demand for pickups in the post-war world, the family has grown and climbed over the years to incredible levels of success. 19 photos



During the past few months, as part of our various special coverages, we talked at length about some of the most interesting



We found the one in the gallery above awaiting a buyer on a specialized website, priced at a value most car lovers would consider affordable: $25,500. It may not be the best build of its kind out there, but it sure has something about it that immediately catches the eye.



The restomod half-ton pickup looks just as quirky as it did back when it first came to be, with those instantly recognizable round headlights fitted at the front. There’s a shoebox grille smack down in between the two headlights, matching the design of the wheels, and a bulging hood up top.



The full black body is the one hiding a few surprises underneath. The bed at the rear, for instance, is a narrowed one taken from a



Under the hood, the builders of this custom F1 hid a a Ford small block from the SBF family, 302ci (5.0-liter) in displacement and linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. The engine has just 200 miles (322 km) on it since fitted inside the bay.



Inside, we're told we're getting "every modern option you could ask for:" there are a Vintage Air system under the dashboard – which is, by the way, sourced from a 1957



