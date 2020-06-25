1950 Chevrolet COE Is a Pickup Truck Blast from the Past

2 What Car Can You Imagine on the Bed of this Custom 1947 Chevrolet COE?

Although the recipe of cab-over-engine trucks was tried in America a number of decades ago, this style never caught on with buying customers. It did however made a huge impact on the custom industry, which goes to great lengths to create stunning designs based on machines more than half a century old. 11 photos COE trucks were too close together to be able to support a higher maximum load (legally speaking), so truck makers had to move on to other styles for their trucks.



You can still see modern COEs acting as dump trucks or towing machines, but you almost never see a new one driven casually down the road by the guy next door.



The orange COE in the gallery above is officially dubbed to be a 1950 Chevrolet. Being custom made, it of course packs a V8 engine under the cab, linked to an automatic transmission that is controlled by means of a race-inspired B&M shifter.



The body on the truck seems to have been carefully crafted to give a solid look impression. Every panel on the body is carefully rounded off to give a solid appearance, while the bright orange (which can also be found on the inside) is perfectly offset by the chrome on the front grille and bumper and the wheels.



This COE is for sale, but unlike some other crazy builds of this kind we talked about recently (one of which comes Going by different names in different parts of the world (they call them flat nose in Canada or forward control in the UK), COEs bit the dust as far as customers are concerned in part because of regulations on spreading the load. Because of their design, the axles oftrucks were too close together to be able to support a higher maximum load (legally speaking), so truck makers had to move on to other styles for their trucks.You can still see modern COEs acting as dump trucks or towing machines, but you almost never see a new one driven casually down the road by the guy next door.Except when we’re talking about a modern interpretation of old COEs at the hands of a custom garage somewhere. The market is literally flooded with such builds, because there’s no shortage of customers either.The orange COE in the gallery above is officially dubbed to be a 1950 Chevrolet. Being custom made, it of course packs a V8 engine under the cab, linked to an automatic transmission that is controlled by means of a race-inspired B&M shifter.The body on the truck seems to have been carefully crafted to give a solid look impression. Every panel on the body is carefully rounded off to give a solid appearance, while the bright orange (which can also be found on the inside) is perfectly offset by the chrome on the front grille and bumper and the wheels.This COE is for sale, but unlike some other crazy builds of this kind we talked about recently (one of which comes complete with a Big Dog chopper in the back), this one is a tad more affordable: $59,500.

