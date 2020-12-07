1950 Chevrolet 3100 With Camaro DNA Is Begging to Become a Show Car

Say you plan on making a splash next year at the (hopefully) in-person custom car shows across the States, but you don’t actually have any car ready. Fret not, as all you have to do is take a look online, and most definitely something will pop up.
Everywhere you turn, there are custom builds to suit all tastes and expectations, from retro-looking restorations to out-of-this-world signature projects. Somewhere in between you'll find things like this here 1950 Chevrolet 3100, a show-bred machine with the potential for some incredible road adventures.
Officially, you’re looking at a restomod, one that resulted in the build being a candidate for a West Coast Nationals award a while back. We don’t know if it won or not, but we do know it is now for sale, and for quite the sum.
Wrapped in a metallic hue and sporting enough chrome to make you wonder if this thing is not colder to the touch than the average car body, the truck has enough mechanical enhancements to make it a performance monster.
The body of the truck hides underneath a subframe from a 1968 Camaro, tied to a 4-link rear suspension and 12-bolt rear end. Higher up, hidden beneath the sheet metal of the hood, there’s a massive 406-ci (6.7-liter) engine equipped with Vortex heads and worked through an automatic transmission. We’re not given the performance figures for the powerplant, but we do expect them to be more than worthy of the build.
The interior of the 3100 is where the retro-modern twist is felt most visibly. The retro part comes from the distressed leather bucket seats and matching door panels, while the modern touch is ensured by the Dakota Digital gauges.
The pickup truck is currently for sale, and it would be great if we'd to see it on the road or at shows next year instead of a sales website. For that to happen though, someone would have to pay $135,000 for it.
Officially, you’re looking at a restomod, one that resulted in the build being a candidate for a West Coast Nationals award a while back. We don’t know if it won or not, but we do know it is now for sale, and for quite the sum.
Wrapped in a metallic hue and sporting enough chrome to make you wonder if this thing is not colder to the touch than the average car body, the truck has enough mechanical enhancements to make it a performance monster.
The body of the truck hides underneath a subframe from a 1968 Camaro, tied to a 4-link rear suspension and 12-bolt rear end. Higher up, hidden beneath the sheet metal of the hood, there’s a massive 406-ci (6.7-liter) engine equipped with Vortex heads and worked through an automatic transmission. We’re not given the performance figures for the powerplant, but we do expect them to be more than worthy of the build.
The interior of the 3100 is where the retro-modern twist is felt most visibly. The retro part comes from the distressed leather bucket seats and matching door panels, while the modern touch is ensured by the Dakota Digital gauges.
The pickup truck is currently for sale, and it would be great if we'd to see it on the road or at shows next year instead of a sales website. For that to happen though, someone would have to pay $135,000 for it.