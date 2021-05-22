1947 Harley-Davidson FL Sells for More Than Most New Porsches

We’re used to talking about cars that are priced, new, in the high six-digit realm. Take Porsche, for instance, and its 911 range. For the U.S. market, not a single model on offer now is priced below $100,000. Yet it takes a bit of effort from the buyer to get the price bumped all the way to $200,000.
When it comes to bikes, finding one that sells for six digits is very tricky business. When it comes to new ones, perhaps only Combat Motors is brave enough to ask $150k for its creations. Other than that, you can find bikes for all tastes and uses for far less than that.
But not if you’re in the business of collecting classic two-wheelers. If that’s the case, you have to be ready to pony up a hell of a lot more than the price of a Porsche to land the dream bike.
At the beginning of the month, Mecum held its mammoth motorcycle auction in Las Vegas, proving once again that the truly passionate spare no expense when it comes to their objects of desire. The top ten best-selling motorcycles during the event netted together close to $2 million.
The FL we have here is one of those ten bikes, coming in at $192,500, the fourth most valuable bike of the sale.
Born in 1947 alongside close to 7,000 others of its kind, it has been a museum piece ever since 1983, and at one point during its life it underwent a major restoration process, that brought it, the 74ci engine, and the four-speed transmission back to tip-top shape.
Just to give you an idea how much more valuable the bike has become over time, consider that the price paid this May is 318 times over the original MSRP ($605). For perspective, that would be like a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera selling years from now for over $32 million.
