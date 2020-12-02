1946 Ford Pickup Is the Revived Grandfather of Today’s Mighty F-150

Ford and pickup trucks have gone hand in hand since times immemorial. Starting with the first one the Blue Oval made way back in 1917 (the infamous Model TT) and ending with today’s segment leader that comes in the form of the F-150, trucks have pulled Ford through hell and high water.
The modern-day love affair of the public with Ford pickup trucks did not start with the TT though, but rather with the vehicles the company started making from 1941. We’re talking about the multi-role Ford machine that was offered until 1948 in a multitude of body styles, from 2-door coupe to station wagon. In between, of course, was the pickup truck.
Playing just like the modern-day F-150 in the half-ton segment, that age’s pickup had a number of things going for it, and that made it quite successful in its time. Some people found the trucks worthy enough to have them preserved to this day, when they get another shot at life on the custom market.
The one we have here is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer as the perfect re-incarnation of F-150s ancestor. Sporting a red body over a gray cloth interior, it looks more alive today than it ever did, thanks to the addition of hardware like steel bumpers, dual side mirrors, and a step-side bed with a wood plank floor.
Riding on polished wheels, the truck moves along thanks to the power provided by the 239ci (3.9-liter) flathead V8 engine fitted under the hood and linked to an automatic transmission.
The mileage of the truck is unknown, but after the refurbishing it went through less than a decade ago, it looks enticing enough for buyers, it seems. There is just one day left in the online auction, and at the time of writing the highest bid is $16,250.
