1941 Ford Pickup Is a 675 HP Roush-Supercharged Mean Coyote

Like most other American corporations, back in 1941, Ford was gearing up to lend a helping hand in the war the country was soon going be drawn into. That meant it had one eye on the government requests that were to come, and the other on satisfying the needs of its civilian customers.
Joggling between the two was not easy, but it worked back then, and the Blue Oval not only survived but also thrived.
Yet the custom industry of today is not very pleased with what Ford rolled off the lines during those years. As such, builds based on models from the war years are rarer even than the ones that use pre-war Fords as inspiration.
From time to time though, one exciting, war-time Ford custom does pop up, and this week it comes as this 1941 pickup truck.
Sitting on the list of cars that will go under the Mecum hammer in Houston, Texas, later this week, the pickup is the usual blend of old-school styling and modern hardware.
Described as a red over tan build (we’re having problems seeing the red on this thing), the pickup is a steel-bodied machine hiding a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood, but not in its stock guise. The powerplant is pumped to a total of 675 hp thanks to the use of a Roush stage III supercharger.
Also underneath the body hides a stage III chassis from Roadster Shop Revo, gifted with a Ford 9-inch rear end with big bearings, True-Trak Positraction independent suspension at the front, and four-bar suspension with coil overs at the rear. All this is supported by staggered 18- and 20-inch Foose coupe billet wheels.
Inside the two-seat cockpit one finds things like Vintage Air, Kicker Bluetooth, and Rockford Fosgate speakers stereo.
Mecum does not give any estimates as to how much it hopes to fetch for the truck.
