1941 Ford Coupe Hot Rod Features Mercedes-Benz Leather Interior, Chevy V8 Power

Updated in preparation for the unpredictability of the automotive industry in the Second World War , the 1941 Ford daw massive commercial success until 1948 thanks to affordable pricing, many options, and a lot of body styles. This particular two-door coupe, however, is a far cry from the original model both inside and out. 44 photos



Shifting comes courtesy of a



Painted in Tuxedo Black with custom flames, the 1941 Ford sweetens the deal with a leather interior with dual power seats from Mercedes-Benz. The one-of-one restomod retains the split front windshield of the original yet the bumpers have been deleted in the process. The hot-rodding theme continues with 15-inch steelies that match the flames on all four corners, wrapped in 205/70 and 255/60 rubber shoes, respectively.



The dashboard now features digital instrumentation for everything from the battery’s voltage to the speed, revolutions per minute, fuel level, and coolant temperature. A full-size spare in the fully-detailed trunk, a clean undercarriage with no signs of rusts, and air conditioning are worth mentioning as well.



Not bad for the not-so-princely sum of $33k, don’t you think?



1941 models are some of the rarest of them all, partly because of the labor strike of April 1941. Ford dropped the previous line of passenger cars for 1949 when it introduced the first all-new design by the Big Three in Detroit after the conclusion of World War II.



