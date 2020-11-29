1940 Chevrolet Panel Truck in Krispy Kreme Livery Is One Enticing Proposition

Say you’re on the market for a classic, a new-to-you vehicle that would satisfy all your retro cravings and then some. Why not add a touch of deliciousness with a special livery?
Here is an enticing proposition, coming up for auction with Mecum: it’s a 1940 Chevrolet panel truck with a very special Krispy Kreme livery. Despite this being a delivery van and even considering the custom livery, its highest selling point is the fact that it remains an incredibly elegant vehicle, just perfect for retro lovers.
Check out the photos in the gallery attached for visual confirmation. It will go under the hammer at the Houston 2020 event hosted between December 3 and 5, at no reserve. Details offered are scarce, save the mention that it’s powered by a 6-cylinder engine mated to a 3-speed transmission. It’s been owned by Gateway Dough Operations / Krispy Kreme since 2009 and obviously treated with due care and love, based on the photos alone.
The KK livery is matched by a similar white and green interior, including a white dash with KK branding, white and green front seats, and plenty of storage space in the back, with wood panel floors and green accents. It’s all very minimalist and basic, but in a way that would definitely please a lover of all things old. The ride has chrome bumpers and grille, chrome hubcaps and dual chrome mirrors for an added touch of retro elegance.
There’s no word on mileage or, perhaps more importantly, the current condition of the vehicle. No estimate is offered either. That said, if you’re looking for a classic that will help you stand out from the crowd in the most elegant way (with or without the Krispy Kreme livery), maybe tune in for the auction or reach out for more details.
