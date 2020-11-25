1936 Diamond T Reo Flatbed Looks Better Than Most Custom Cars It Could Carry

In our day and age, there’s a market for everything – and we’ve seen this in the auto industry, where there’s virtually no limit to how much one is willing to spend on the object of their desire. And for someone, the desire to own this 1936 Diamond T Reo Flatbed was powerful enough to have them pay close to double the auction estimate of the truck.
Diamond T is a name that has long left the automotive scene. Born in 1905, it played in the automobile and truck segments until 1967, when it became Diamond Reo Trucks after a merger with Reo Motor, only to die again, this time for good, in 2013.
During its time on the market, it made cars like the Diamond T and trucks wearing the same name. They didn’t impress much to survive and become projects for the modern day custom builders, but there are exceptions. And this here T is a fine example of that.
Officially titled 1936 Diamond T Reo, it went under the Mecum hammer at the end of last month, with initial estimates saying it would go for between $40,000 and $60,000. It sold for much more than that, $95,700.
Sporting a bright red exterior over a gray interior, it’s perfect for hauling custom cars to and from car shows across America, once those getting going again. Built on a one-ton Chevrolet dually pickup frame, it packs a 454ci engine fitted with 4-barrel carburetor and a rebuilt automatic transmission. We’re not being told how much power the thing develops, but it should be more than enough to move around whatever load is being placed on the long bed at the back, if that's its intended use.
Or, as things usually go on the collector’s market, we’ll probably see it on the auction block at a different event in the near future; regardless, we couldn’t be happier it crossed our screens.
During its time on the market, it made cars like the Diamond T and trucks wearing the same name. They didn’t impress much to survive and become projects for the modern day custom builders, but there are exceptions. And this here T is a fine example of that.
Officially titled 1936 Diamond T Reo, it went under the Mecum hammer at the end of last month, with initial estimates saying it would go for between $40,000 and $60,000. It sold for much more than that, $95,700.
Sporting a bright red exterior over a gray interior, it’s perfect for hauling custom cars to and from car shows across America, once those getting going again. Built on a one-ton Chevrolet dually pickup frame, it packs a 454ci engine fitted with 4-barrel carburetor and a rebuilt automatic transmission. We’re not being told how much power the thing develops, but it should be more than enough to move around whatever load is being placed on the long bed at the back, if that's its intended use.
Or, as things usually go on the collector’s market, we’ll probably see it on the auction block at a different event in the near future; regardless, we couldn’t be happier it crossed our screens.