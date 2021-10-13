5 See This '49 Hudson Rust Bucket Turn Into an LS3-Supercharged Custom Work of Art

1935 Hudson Terraplane Is a Stylish Truck with a Ford Surprise Under the Hood

Hudson is mostly famous for the Hornet, a car that dominated NASCAR in the 1950s despite tackling the series with an inline-six. Alongside the Oldsmobile 88, it was one of America's first muscle cars . But Hudson also produced the Terraplane. Offered from 1932 to 1938, Terraplanes were inexpensive, but they provided solid power and stylish looks. This truck shows why the Terraplane deserves more attention as a pre-WW2 classic. 23 photos



Sure, the grille isn't as exotic as the one offered in 1937, but the V-shaped, concave mesh of 1934/1935 gives the Terraplane a sophisticated Auburn-like appearance. Especially when combined with the winged emblem atop the nose. And call me weird, but I find it even more appealing on a pickup truck.



And before you say anything, check out the swooping rear fenders that cover the rear wheels almost completely. I bet you haven't seen such fenders on the more desirable Ford and Chevrolet trucks of the era. And Auburn classics aren't the only vehicles I'm thinking about when looking at this truck. Those fenders also remind me of the



Unfortunately, the faded paint and the stained chrome don't do this truck justice, but it should shine once it gets a good scrubbing. Don't be too harsh on it though, this truck used to look much worse before it was refurbished a few decades ago.



Which brings me to the cool surprise that hides under the hood. These trucks came with inline-six or inline-eight engines. They were potent enough to help the trucks haul heavy stuff, but they're underpowered by modern standards. It's probably why the previous owner of this



The origins of this mill are unknown, but the sticker on the air filter suggests it's part of the early Windson small-block family. This engine debuted as a 221-cubic-inch (3.6-liter) unit in 1961, while the 302 entered production in 1967. It powered a long list of Ford vehicles, including the Mustang and the Galaxie.



In the



While it still needs a bit of work to become a Concours-winning classic, this Terraplane is one of the finest examples out there. Simply because you won't find many of them without rusty body panels and a stuck engine.



Well, if you're a fan of old Hudsons, this cool truck is being auctioned off as we speak on



