1931 Studebaker Model 54 Once Stunned SEMA, Embarrassingly Sells for Chevy Bolt Money

There are countless ways of customizing a vehicle, but few of the industry's sub-genres are as spectacular as that of the hot rods. Tracing their roots all the way back to the 1920s, when they were forced into existence by bootleggers trying to evade the law, hot rods are unlike anything else out there in the auto industry. And that would make one believe they are quite valuable, too. One would be wrong.

12 photos Photo: Mecum