1930 Ford "Durty 30" Hot Rod Packs 600 HP LS2 and Gold Wheels

You may know the Durty 30 from the CSR Racing series of Android racing apps. However, it's a very real and quite unique hot rod. 6 photos



This bad boy definitely took the Model A scene to the next level when it came out at the 2017 SEMA Show. And we thought a build so cool deserves to be more famous.



Probably the most striking feature of this car is the set of 26-inch rose gold wheels. They just dominate the body with their size. At the time of this build, the color had become popular with supercar owners.



The next thing that catches your attention is the ostrich leather they used for the top, as well as the streamlined appearance of this super-clean body. The project was put together by Graham and Joel Cannon, a father-son team operating out of body shop Collision Solutions in Alberta Canada.



The core of the car is a Model A junker. After a lot of work, this is matched to an LS2 motor making 600 horsepower at the rear wheels with help from a Vortech supercharger. In case you're wondering, the Pirelli P Zero tires have been used for drag racing.



The performance hardware is also quite serious on this car and includes pushrod front suspension (custom), 13-inch Wilwood cross-dripped brakes, and a 6-speed 6L80 gearbox. The hood is from a 1940 Chevy and the grille from a 1941 Hudson Terraplane. The interior is about as clean as you'd expect, plus it features hardwood floors. For the record, Durty 30 had black wheels and a black roof about seven years ago, but we love this version more.



