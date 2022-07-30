1926 Indian Prince is Clinging to Life, Are You the Chosen One To Bring It Back to Glory?

In the 1920s, there were essentially three major American motorcycle companies worth talking about. These three would be Harley Davidson, Curtiss Aeroplane & Motor Company, and, of course, Indian. In 2022, only two of these companies remain. One would think all of the remaining examples of these classic bikes would be kept in pristine condition in a private collection or in a museum.
Evidently, not every last antique American bike still out there has been accounted for. This 1926 Indian Prince single-cylinder motorcycle may not be in showroom condition or even have tires for that matter. But what you see here before you is very nearly all original, all-American, and a genuine artifact from roaring-20s America that, at the very least, wears its age and its patina with the pride and grace of a true classic.
Believe it or not, this particular Indian comes to us from a private seller on barnfinds.com from Victoria, Australia. Even more unbelievable is that the wheels and engine, are all not seized and moving freely with no leaks whatsoever. The gas tank is original and relatively intact as well. As these are all three things that people genuinely do care about in a classic bike, there's more than enough here to use as a foundation for a comprehensive restoration.
Whatever you do, you'll need to be sure to preserve the seat, engine, rear fender, luggage rack, wheels, forks, handlebars, springs, carburetor, and the transmission. As these are the items on the bike listed as 100-percent original components from the factory. As for everything else, from the toolbox, front fender, chain guard, kickstand, and the battery box, it's not entirely certain where it all comes from.
Even so, there's more than a lot to love about a genuine survivor of a century ago, longing to finally be restored to its former glory. If you think you're the divinely chosen person to make this happen, this 1925 Indian Prince can be yours for $12,500, including shipping costs to send the bike back home to the states.
