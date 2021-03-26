There’s a New Solar-Powered EV Coming Out of California and It’s a Humble One

5 This 650-RWHP Willys Americar Is a Supercar-Killing Hot Rod With 1941 Roots

3 One-Off Hot Rod 1971 Porsche 911T With Exposed V8 Is Hitting the Market

2 Someone Was Crazy Enough to Drop a V8 Into a Citroen Traction Avant

1 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Impulse Is an Ultra-Sleek Restomod With Bespoke Everything

More on this:

1925 Dodge Hot Rod Has Magnum 440 Power Under That Long, Celery Hood

The weekend is just around the corner, and if you’re in the mood to delight your senses with some old-school, vintage-looking, award-winning hot rod, look no further than this here 1925 Dodge. 13 photos



At first glance, the build seems to have been designed to be on the aggressive side of things. Once one gets past the tame-looking Celery and French Vanilla paintwork on the body and wheels, one is faced with what seems like a very potent machine: large-wheeled, long-hooded, and apparently just ripe for a very fast drive down the road or race track.



Sporting smooth body panels, suicide doors, and a fancy canvas style roof to cover the brownish-red Burgundy leather bench seat, the hot rod moves along under the power of a 440ci (7.2-liter) engine. The powerplant, controlled by a Torqueflite transmission, is part of the Magnum family, big-block V8s made by Chrysler with this displacement from 1965 until 1978. We are not being given the specs for the engine, but back in its day it developed up to 395 hp when fitted with a Holley six pack.



We’re told this particular vehicle was included in the top ten list of builds in the 2006 Hotrod Magazine. It can presently be found listed for sale on As the story usually goes with such builds, this contraption is a Dodge largely in name only. Sure, we have such a thing as the 1-ton 1925 Dodge truck rear end holding its back, and the powerplant (kind of, we'll talk about that later), but that’s about it, as pretty much everything else has been either custom-made, or sourced from places that have little to no connection to Dodge.At first glance, the build seems to have been designed to be on the aggressive side of things. Once one gets past the tame-looking Celery and French Vanilla paintwork on the body and wheels, one is faced with what seems like a very potent machine: large-wheeled, long-hooded, and apparently just ripe for a very fast drive down the road or race track.Sporting smooth body panels, suicide doors, and a fancy canvas style roof to cover the brownish-red Burgundy leather bench seat, the hot rod moves along under the power of a 440ci (7.2-liter) engine. The powerplant, controlled by a Torqueflite transmission, is part of the Magnum family, big-block V8s made by Chrysler with this displacement from 1965 until 1978. We are not being given the specs for the engine, but back in its day it developed up to 395 hp when fitted with a Holley six pack.We’re told this particular vehicle was included in the top ten list of builds in the 2006 Hotrod Magazine. It can presently be found listed for sale on GAA Classic Cars , waiting for the right buyer to come along and bid for it when the sale opens in April. No mention of how much it is expected to fetch is made.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.