1920s Cabin Become a Magical Tiny House by the Beach, Beautifully Styled

One of the things that make tiny living so popular is, undoubtedly, the versatility of smaller dwellings. You can find anything from off-grid, rugged structures, to farmhouse-inspired family homes, and ultra-stylish, luxurious versions. But there’s something unique about this dreamy beach getaway.
Not everyone’s idea of the perfect vacation is an off-grid tiny home surrounded by wild nature. But this particular one isn’t about adventure and adrenaline. In fact, several of the guests who have enjoyed call it “a romantic getaway.” It’s as minimalistic as a tiny home can get, it can’t accommodate more than two people at once, and its peaceful design blurs the lines between the beach and the inside.
Aptly-called “House Upon the Sand,” this beautiful tiny home located in Seabeck, Washington, is rather mysterious. The owners describe it as a freshly renovated cabin from the 1920s, which was “once tucked back into the woods,” but unfortunately don’t share any other details about its history. Still, it’s a good example of how small vintage cabins can start a new life, by being relocated and turned into off-grid havens.
Other than the breathtaking views offered by the beach at the Hood Canal, what immediately stands out about this tiny cabin is its nautical-inspired exterior, with multiple round windows. Inside, the ultra-minimalistic design includes a calm color scheme with a lot of white, and very few pieces of furniture, so that the space doesn’t feel crowded at all.
The open-space layout reveals the kitchen, the living area and the dining area. There’s a large, elegant dining table, and the cozy, but modern living space includes access to a HD TV. The kitchen is equipped with all the basics, and guests can enjoy their coffee on the charming wooden deck.
A contrasting dark wood staircase leads to the monochrome bedroom that seems more like an inviting cocoon, with no distractions. The refined and subtle decorating style is reflected even in the small bathroom, with a vintage-style mirror.
Blurring the lines between the inside and the outside, the House Upon the Sand leads its guests to a charming outdoors shower covered in white tile, and a luxurious hot tub. It’s easy to see why so many guests consider this tiny home magical. Those who wish to find out for themselves, can find out more at Airbnb.
Aptly-called “House Upon the Sand,” this beautiful tiny home located in Seabeck, Washington, is rather mysterious. The owners describe it as a freshly renovated cabin from the 1920s, which was “once tucked back into the woods,” but unfortunately don’t share any other details about its history. Still, it’s a good example of how small vintage cabins can start a new life, by being relocated and turned into off-grid havens.
Other than the breathtaking views offered by the beach at the Hood Canal, what immediately stands out about this tiny cabin is its nautical-inspired exterior, with multiple round windows. Inside, the ultra-minimalistic design includes a calm color scheme with a lot of white, and very few pieces of furniture, so that the space doesn’t feel crowded at all.
The open-space layout reveals the kitchen, the living area and the dining area. There’s a large, elegant dining table, and the cozy, but modern living space includes access to a HD TV. The kitchen is equipped with all the basics, and guests can enjoy their coffee on the charming wooden deck.
A contrasting dark wood staircase leads to the monochrome bedroom that seems more like an inviting cocoon, with no distractions. The refined and subtle decorating style is reflected even in the small bathroom, with a vintage-style mirror.
Blurring the lines between the inside and the outside, the House Upon the Sand leads its guests to a charming outdoors shower covered in white tile, and a luxurious hot tub. It’s easy to see why so many guests consider this tiny home magical. Those who wish to find out for themselves, can find out more at Airbnb.