1918 Pierce-Arrow Used to Haul Lumber in Cali, Now It Just Sits There, Looking Pretty

For most car-loving folk, the dream is to have enough money to spend on customs, restorations, or the luxury and performance beasts of our age. Personally, I would blow it all on machines no longer allowed to run on public roads, that have no other use than to sit there and mentally transport me to the early days of the auto industry.
I’m probably not alone in this, and for people such as us the Mecum auction in East Moline, Illinois, is the place to be. That’s because it is there where a large collection of very old, very rare trucks is going under the hammer later this week.
Belonging to the Hays Antique Truck Museum, the collection comprises a total of close to 40 stunning mechanical wonders from a bygone era, including the 1939 Peterbilt and 1930 Chevrolet Universal we’ve already talked about.
The thing we have here is even older than that, its birth certificate reading 1918. That would be a truck more a century old, but looking more stunning than it probably ever did.
A Pierce-Arrow lumber truck by design, the machine used to haul the stuff in Fresno, California, reaching speeds of at most 14 mph (23 kph). It’s unclear for how long it did that, but, at one point, it entered the Hays museum’s portfolio and was transformed into what is described as “one of the best restorations in the museum” and probably “the most valuable truck” there.
Coming in yellow overalls and with wood-spoke wheels shod in solid-rubber tires, the truck rocks a 276ci (4.5-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed transmission that moves along a flatbed body.
The truck is listed for sale with no reserve, and it’s going complete with a matching 2-ton lumber trailer. No estimate as to how much the pair is expected to fetch is made.
