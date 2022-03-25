191-Mile 2001 MV Agusta F4 750 Is Ten Grand’s Worth of Top-Tier Italian Splendor

If Count Domenico Agusta were still around when this bike was released, he would most certainly have been proud.
As you explore this article’s photo gallery, you’ll be greeted by an untarnished 2001 MV Agusta F4 750 with 191 miles (307 km) on the clock. Before it had been purchased by the current owner in 2021, the two-wheeled pearl saw its fueling system rebuilt with a fresh pump and an aftermarket fuel filter, while the OEM battery was removed in favor of a youthful alternative.
Moreover, the F4’s 17-inch magnesium alloy wheels got treated to a set of Michelin Pilot Sport tires in August 2020. Underneath its Massimo Tamburini-designed outfit, Agusta’s warrior carries a feral 749cc inline-four powerplant that’s coupled with a six-speed gearbox. The liquid-cooled DOHC mill prides itself with a Weber-Marelli EFI, four valves per cylinder head, and a compression ratio of 12.0:1.
When prompted, the engine will go about delivering up to 137 tarmac-splintering horses at 12,500 rpm and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque at approximately 10,500 spins. As soon as it reaches the bike’s rear chain-driven hoop, this force can lead to a blistering top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Additionally, the F4 750 is capable of obliterating the quarter-mile in 10.5 ticks of the stopwatch.
Moving on to the chassis, we find a steel trellis frame holding everything in place, and it’s supported by 49 mm (1.9 inches) inverted Showa forks up north and a Sachs monoshock down south. Abundant stopping power hails from dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and six-piston Nissin calipers at the front, along with a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake disc and a four-piston caliper at the rear end.
Finally, the Italian showstopper will tip the scales at 419 pounds (190 kg) before receiving any fluids. This stunning piece of mechanical artwork is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, and you’ve got until Sunday afternoon (March 27) to check it out on Bring a Trailer. At the moment, the top bidder is offering a little over ten grand to get their hands on MV Agusta’s titan.
