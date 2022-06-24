$1.8M Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series Unveiled, All 12 Cars Already Spoken For

Produced in a little over 540 units from 1926 to 1930, the 6½ Litre was exclusively offered in the guise of rolling chassis. Come 1928, this model was adapted into the Speed Six, a high-performance gentleman’s racer.
Speed may sound familiar to younger car enthusiasts because the British automaker used – and still uses it – for a plethora of applications. The Bentayga Speed comes to mind, which tops out at 190 mph (306 kph).
Also worthy of mention, the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 is one hell of a pretty thing. Gifted with a six-cylinder turbo from Audi as well as plug-in assistance, the hybrid concept still hasn’t been confirmed for production.
On the upside, Bentley did confirm the revival of the Speed Six in the guise of a Continuation Series. No fewer than 12 all-new examples will be handcrafted by Mulliner, a previously independent coachbuilder that became inseparable from Bentley in 1959. The British automaker highlights that Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world, having started as a saddler in 1559, then refocused to horse-drawn carriages in the 1760s.
Priced at £1.5 million, which is roughly $1,845,000 at the moment of reporting, the Speed Six Continuation Series follows in the footsteps of the sold-out Blower Continuation Series. All 12 cars have been reserved, which goes to show that official replicas are a huge business in this day and age.
You’d expect the 6½ Litre-based Speed Six Continuation Series to be equipped with a 6.5-liter engine, but nope! It’s actually 6.6 liters (6,597 cubic centimeters), and Bentley quotes 200 horsepower for this application. Top speed? That’ll be 125 miles per hour (200-ish kilometers per hour).
“The Speed Six is one of the most important Bentleys in our 103-year history, and the 12 cars of the Continuation Series will embody the same values as W.O. Bentley’s originals, crafted by hand with the same meticulous attention both to engineering quality and to fanatical attention to detail,” said Adrian Hallmark, the British automaker’s head honcho.
