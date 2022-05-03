1,887-HP Rimac Nevera Reviewed in the Snow, You've Been Saying Its Name All Wrong

Think you’re familiar with the latest electric vehicles? Well, they’re not limited to Teslas, the German establishment, or the Korean companies’ models, because in case you forgot, it is the Rimac Nevera that tops them all in terms of performance.
It is still the fastest production car down the quarter-mile, with 8.58 seconds, and can humiliate pretty much every vehicle that you can think of, in a straight-line sprint anyway. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill quicker than you can say its name, which you’ve likely been mispronouncing unless you know Croatian, in a neck-snapping 1.85 seconds.
That’s what the automaker claims, along with a quoted 0-100 mph (0-162 kph) in 4.3 seconds and 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) in 9.3 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 258 mph (415 kph), and with the 120-kWh battery pack completely juiced up, it has a 340-mile (547-km) range on the WLTP cycle. Powering it are four electric motors, one for each wheel, mated to as many gearboxes, pushing out a combined 1,887 hp (1,914 ps / 1,408 kW) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque.
Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about some of the things that make it great, it’s time to move on to the reason behind this story, which is a proper hands-on review. Signed by Top Gear, it took place in the snow, above the Arctic Circle, and it is sprinkled with all kinds of useful information. And if you’re wondering whether they were allowed to drive it sideways, then the answer is yes.
So, what should you know about it, besides the fact that it is one of the most powerful production cars ever made? Well, it’s not a beast if you go easy on the throttle. One-pedal driving is possible, and you should never underestimate its tail-happy nature. The rest of the stuff is for you to discover by watching the video embedded below.
