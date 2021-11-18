186-Mile Range Hybrid Battery-Powered NAWA Racer Is Heading to EICMA 2021

From a concept to a fully rideable prototype, battery maker NAWA Technologies moved quite fast with the development of what it claims to be the “world’s first hybrid battery-powered” motorbike. Introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020, the new toy is ready to face the world at this year’s EICMA.
Dubbed the Racer, the bike was initially part of a project meant to showcase the company’s next-gen ultracapacitors and reinforced composites solution called NAWAStitch. But, following a positive reception of the concept, NAWA decided to bring the Racer to life.
The bike’s design takes inspiration from the classic 60s café racers, but with a modern twist. Weighing 330 lbs (150 kg), the motorbike features smooth, lightweight composite panels and rear arm, as well as an in-wheel motor.
The fully functioning prototype is considered a hybrid because it uses both ultracapacitors, which the company calls NAWACap, and a traditional lithium battery pack. The technology, which optimizes both energy sources, offers up new possibilities for all e-powertrains by reducing the size of the battery and greatly improving efficiency.
This means that a capacitor of 0.1 kWh and a 9-kWh lithium battery pack will deliver 100 hp and a good 93-mile (150-km) range. That’s enough for a top speed of 100 mph (162 kph). NAWA says that its toy can actually sprint for up to 186 miles (300 km) in urban settings. This hybrid system also allows the Racer to re-use 80 percent of the energy otherwise lost in braking.
The hybrid battery technology on the bike is entirely scalable. According to the NAWA, it is possible to use it in any EV, reducing the size of the battery by up to half or doubling the range (or both depending on the application).
Despite the fact that the company announced that it had no intentions to make a production version of its e-motorbike, it also stated that it was open to proposals from “appropriate partners” interested in bringing the Racer to the streets.
Until then, visitors will be able to see what the Racer and NAWACap ultracapacitor technology is all about at the EICMA 2021. The biggest international motorcycle exhibition will return to Fiera Milano for its 78th edition between November 23th and 28th.
