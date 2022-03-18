183-Foot Nobiskrug Is a Unique Superyacht Design Meant To Carry the Billionaire Torch

More on this:

1 Lazzarini Sovrano Megayacht Concept Is a Floating City, Has Two Helipads and a Car Garage

2 SF60 Is an Icebreaker Superyacht That's Already Taken the Cash of One Lucky Owner

3 Royal Huisman to Build Project 410, the World's Largest Sloop

4 Former Navy Seal Is Selling His $26.5M Superyacht, on Which He Spent 42 Days in Isolation

5 U.S. Media and Real Estate Billionaire’s Luxury Yacht Donated to a Florida Foundation