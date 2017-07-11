autoevolution

17th Death Tied To Ruptured Takata Airbag Inflator

Although Takata has recently filed for bankruptcy, the ghosts of the past are still haunting the troubled Japanese corporation. One of those ghosts is an 81-year-old man of Hialeah, Florida, who lost his life in 2016 while he was working on a Takata airbag-equipped 2001 Honda Accord.
The newest incident related to the sub-standard airbags that brought the downfall of Takata was ruled out by the medical examiner as an accidental death caused by head trauma. As per a report from The Detroit News, the incident happened while the man “trying to make repairs with a hammer.”

From the report: “Kuffo was in the backyard of his home near Miami, working on a silver 2001 Honda Accord, when a neighbor heard a loud bang. The neighbor went outside and found Kuffo sitting in the passenger seat of the car unconscious and bleeding from his face. Kuffo was taken to a trauma center, where he died the next day. Both air bags had inflated.”

Honda’s North American division released limited details of the untimely death on Monday, underlining that the automaker hadn’t been able to inspect the vehicle. At this moment in time, police photos of the scene is all the automaker has to work with. Be that as it may, there’s no question who the real culprit is on this occasion: Ta-bleeding-kata’s faulty airbags.

The death of Ramon V. Kuffo is the 12th in the United States and 17th worldwide connected to the substandard airbag inflators manufactured by the Japanese corporation. The 2001 model year Accord is equipped with one of the most dangerous types of Takata driver’s side airbag inflators, with laboratory tests showing that the inflators have a 50 percent chance of blowing apart in a crash, therefore sending shrapnel throughout the cabin.

Up to this moment in time, approximately 46 million inflators have been called back along with 29 million cars. There are still 20 to 25 million additional inflators expected to be recalled in the coming years, so don’t write off the Takata scandal just yet.
