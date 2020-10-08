2 What Do You Call 2,000 Subarus Bundled Together? A Record, That’s What

1,751 Subarus Spread Over 2 Miles in California Set New World Record

Last Sunday, during the Subaru Tecnica International (STI) Subiefest in California, the Japanese carmaker attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for largest parade of same-make vehicles. We reckon they failed, but set another one in the process. 6 photos same-make vehicles. The official, post-event announcement claims a record was set, but one for largest parade of Subaru cars.



We were unable to determine what "largest parade of same-make vehicles" record Subaru was trying to break. The Guinness World Records has a number of such achievements listed, but they are a bit more specialized: they have things like largest parade of BMWs, McLarens, Toyotas, autonomous cars and so on. Nothing so vague as "same-make."



On Wednesday, October 8, Subaru said the 1,751 cars that were entered in the attempt and were spread over a distance of two were more than enough to shatter the previous record of largest parade of Subaru cars, set in 2015 by just 549 vehicles.



As the rules of engagement, those willing to take part were not asked for an entry fee, but for a $5 donation. The amount was matched by the carmaker and the money raised this way will be donated to Feeding America – it would be enough for 500,000 meals, Subaru now says.



“In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives,” said in a statement Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America.



