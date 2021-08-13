1700 HP Chevy S-10 Proves Itself on the Drag Strip

Nick Cole-Mann has taken his built, twin-turbo LS Chevy S-10 to the drag strip. He built it over a year and has managed his best results so far on the quarter-mile run. After extensive tuning, the dark-black S-10's V8 engine makes 1,750 horsepower on the dyno.
The LS engine is a 402-Cui (6.58-liter) unit, with Trick Flow 260 LS7 heads, a racing cam, two Borg-Warner 76/87 Bullseye turbochargers, and a G-Force dog box transmission with the fifth and sixth gears removed.
The engine management is a Haltech Nexus R5, and it was mapped on one of Haltech's dynos. It took Nick six weeks to adjust the transmission and other components for him to achieve such impressive results.
In his first run, he made a 7.65-second pass on the quarter-mile, which is his best result ever. According to 1320video, this was the fastest quarter-mile pass for any LS stick shift car recorded until now.
Nick is excited with his results, and he wants to push the truck even more. He stated that his shifts were not yet on point, as he was used to synchronized transmissions, which means that he is not yet fully accustomed to the straight-cut gears of his transmission.
The Chevy S-10 is a popular platform for modders in the U.S., and the LS motor needs no introduction. Back in 2014, Larry Larson set a 6.16-second quarter-mile record in a street-legal Chevy S-10. Naturally, Larry's S-10 was also heavily modified, and it came with a 620 cubic-inch (10.1-liter) V8 LS motor. The latter was also twin-turbocharged.
The Chevrolet S-10 was the first compact truck from the Big Three. Nick's S-series truck is far from stock, though. As you can observe, the S-10 never came with a V8 from the factory, but that did not stop owners from swapping one regardless.
