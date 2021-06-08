163-Mile 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon Hits the Auction Block Looking Divine

2 2022 Kawasaki MULE PRO-MX SE Is Muscle and Resilience in a Mid-Size Version

Your dream of owning a majestic superbike may have just fulfilled—if you’ve got enough cash to spare, that is. 31 photos DOHC inline-four powerplant with a sizeable displacement of 998cc and sixteen valves. The liquid-cooled colossus supplies 228 wild horses at approximately 11,500 rpm, along with 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque at an ear-shattering 11,000 revs.



A six-speed KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) transmission routes the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a sealed chain, resulting in a top speed of no less than 209 mph (336 kph). The powertrain components are housed inside a high-tensile steel trellis frame, which rests on 43-mm (1.7-inch) adjustable forks up front and an Ohlins TTX36 gas-charged shock absorber at the rear.



The front wheel comes equipped with dual semi-floating 330-mm (13-inch) brake rotors and radially mounted four-piston Brembo calipers. On the other end, stopping power is handled by a single 250-mm (9.8-inch) disc and a two-piston caliper. The Ninja crawls on a pair of 17-inch hoops featuring star-shaped spokes and high-performance Bridgestone tires.



Well, we find it perfectly reasonable to conclude that Kawasaki’s wonder is the ultimate road-legal superbike. Not only does it manage to be seriously impressive on every level, but the



In this article’s photo gallery, you’ll see a spotless 2019 model from the Japanese manufacturer’s limited-edition lineup. This wild monstrosity’s TFT display tells us that it’s only been ridden for 163 miles (262 km), and you could be the next person who gets to add some miles on its digital odometer.



The Ninja is heading to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where the bidding will be open until Thursday, June 10. However, you'll have to dig fairly deep into your wallet, as the current bid sits at a hefty $17,000. If your bank account can handle it, this isn't an opportunity you'll want to miss, though.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

