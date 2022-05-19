16-Year Old Pilot Lands in Kenya, Wants to Be the Youngest Person to Fly the Globe Solo

16-year-old Mack Rutherford is unlike any teenager you’ve met. While his peers spend thousands of hours trying to be TikTok Famous, he is out in the sky trying to set his own standards. The teenager, who has British and Belgian nationality, is on a mission to become the youngest person to fly around the globe solo. On Wednesday, he landed his small plane in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, CNN, reported.
The 16-year-old school-going teenager began his journey near Sofia, Bulgaria. He’s looking to set a Guinness world record currently held by Travis Ludlow, who clinched the record last year at 18-years.
On Wednesday, Rutherford landed his two-seater single prop ultra-light aircraft at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.
In January, Zara Rutherford, Mack’s 19-year-old sister, became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. Her circumnavigation began last year on 18 August and included more than 60 stops across five continents. Her trip wasn’t a walk in the park. She spent a month stuck in Alaska and 41 days in Russia.
It hasn't been an easy ride for the enthusiastic 16-year-old Mack Rutherford either. He hit his first snag after the aircraft’s manufacturer, Shark Aero, declined to partner with the project, deeming it risky.
The manufacturer wrote that even though the teenage pilot is skilled, they don’t feel comfortable pushing the age limit to the lowest point for journeys where certain risks cannot be evaded.
Moments after landing his small plane, Rutherford said he hoped his journey would inspire other young people to follow their dreams.
On his website homepage, Macksolo.com, it reads, “I believe young people can make a change,” and “I am flying a shark, the fastest light-sport aircraft.”
Based on his schedule, the 16-year-old will be in Kenya for two more days with flight schedules to world-class golf resort Vipingo Ridge and the coastal city of Mombasa before leaving for Zanzibar on Friday the 20th.
Mack’s inspiration page reads, “my sister, Zara, of course – but we actually come from a long line of aviators going back five generations.”
It’s easy to see where these teenagers get their inspiration. Both their parents are pilots.
On Wednesday, Rutherford landed his two-seater single prop ultra-light aircraft at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.
In January, Zara Rutherford, Mack’s 19-year-old sister, became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. Her circumnavigation began last year on 18 August and included more than 60 stops across five continents. Her trip wasn’t a walk in the park. She spent a month stuck in Alaska and 41 days in Russia.
It hasn't been an easy ride for the enthusiastic 16-year-old Mack Rutherford either. He hit his first snag after the aircraft’s manufacturer, Shark Aero, declined to partner with the project, deeming it risky.
The manufacturer wrote that even though the teenage pilot is skilled, they don’t feel comfortable pushing the age limit to the lowest point for journeys where certain risks cannot be evaded.
Moments after landing his small plane, Rutherford said he hoped his journey would inspire other young people to follow their dreams.
On his website homepage, Macksolo.com, it reads, “I believe young people can make a change,” and “I am flying a shark, the fastest light-sport aircraft.”
Based on his schedule, the 16-year-old will be in Kenya for two more days with flight schedules to world-class golf resort Vipingo Ridge and the coastal city of Mombasa before leaving for Zanzibar on Friday the 20th.
Mack’s inspiration page reads, “my sister, Zara, of course – but we actually come from a long line of aviators going back five generations.”
It’s easy to see where these teenagers get their inspiration. Both their parents are pilots.