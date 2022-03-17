16-Year-Old BMW Attempts to Hit Its Top Speed on the Highway, Gets Thirsty

The E90 generation of the BMW 3 Series had the company's last naturally aspirated inline-six-cylinder engines offered on a midsize sedan, coupe, convertible, or wagon body style. Even then, BMW had showcased the future of its engine lineups, by offering turbocharged motors for the top-of-the-line models, although the corresponding M3 had a naturally aspirated motor, a V8 nonetheless.
Today, a 2006 BMW 330xi is a rather old car. This may be seen as something that enthusiasts might be in the market for if they desire a vehicle with all-wheel drive, a naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder motor, an automatic gearbox, and all the creature comforts that BMW offered 15 years ago, all at a rather affordable price.
Yes, depreciation has done its magic here, and you may say that getting a 2006 BMW 330xi may be within your reach. I would suggest being careful with such purchases, as there's more to owning a car than just having enough money to buy it from its current owner.
As you will observe, the naturally aspirated six-pot motor can still pack a punch, even a decade and a half after it left the factory. It may not be the quickest one out there, but it does provide BMW's signature sound. Yes, it does not have the torque of its 335i big brother, but it still is a sedan with over 250 horsepower.
Another thing that you should keep an eye on is the fuel gauge, just below the speedometer. As you will notice at the beginning of the video, it starts at just below the halfway point. Well, it visibly moves from that point as the video moves on, which is something that vehicles with large engines tend to do.
So keep that in mind in the current context of high fuel prices – yes, you may be able to afford to buy a car with a three-liter motor, but you may not be able to afford driving it every day.
Yes, depreciation has done its magic here, and you may say that getting a 2006 BMW 330xi may be within your reach. I would suggest being careful with such purchases, as there's more to owning a car than just having enough money to buy it from its current owner.
As you will observe, the naturally aspirated six-pot motor can still pack a punch, even a decade and a half after it left the factory. It may not be the quickest one out there, but it does provide BMW's signature sound. Yes, it does not have the torque of its 335i big brother, but it still is a sedan with over 250 horsepower.
Another thing that you should keep an eye on is the fuel gauge, just below the speedometer. As you will notice at the beginning of the video, it starts at just below the halfway point. Well, it visibly moves from that point as the video moves on, which is something that vehicles with large engines tend to do.
So keep that in mind in the current context of high fuel prices – yes, you may be able to afford to buy a car with a three-liter motor, but you may not be able to afford driving it every day.