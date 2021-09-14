16-Year Old Bianca Bustamante Is the Only Asian Competing at “FIA Girls on Track”

Karting might be just a fun activity for some teenagers, but for others it’s the pathway to fulfilling their dream of one day becoming a Formula 1 champion. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is offering young girls the unique chance of taking a big step in their racing career, and Bianca Bustamante is the only Asian participating in this year’s competition.
FIA introduced the “FIA Girls on Track” program in 2018, with the goal of raising awareness and encouraging more women to be active in motorsports. After the success of the first two editions, the program was raised to the next level, by adding a Ferrari Scholarship as the final prize.
The new “Girls on Track-Rising Stars” program was born, as a way of offering young female drivers a real shot at starting a racing career.
FIA’s worldwide national sporting authorities were the ones that nominated their most talented kart racers, in the junior and senior category. Then, the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission selected the participants out of the 71 applications from 28 countries.
16-year old Bianca Bustamante from the Philippines became the first Asian to be accepted in the Girls on Track-Rising Stars challenge. That’s quite an honor and a responsibility, but Bianca is no stranger to competitions. She has been racing since the age of six.
According to Spin.ph, she then went on to become a three-time Macau International Kart GP Champion, a two-time Overall Junior Asian Karting Open Champion and a three-time Philippine Driver of the Year in Karting.
Together with the other 13 drivers in the Senior category, Bianca will be competing in the three-day shoot-out at the famous Circuit Paul Ricard, from October 21 to 23. Only 12 of them will get to attend the FIA Training Camps, which will lead to the selection of the four best drivers.
They will then attend a final training and compete in Formula 4 testing. In December, the winner of the Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship will be announced.
The young Filipina karting champion hopes to win the prestigious scholarship, which will also mean participating in the Formula 4 season, a big step towards a Formula 1 career.
The new “Girls on Track-Rising Stars” program was born, as a way of offering young female drivers a real shot at starting a racing career.
FIA’s worldwide national sporting authorities were the ones that nominated their most talented kart racers, in the junior and senior category. Then, the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission selected the participants out of the 71 applications from 28 countries.
16-year old Bianca Bustamante from the Philippines became the first Asian to be accepted in the Girls on Track-Rising Stars challenge. That’s quite an honor and a responsibility, but Bianca is no stranger to competitions. She has been racing since the age of six.
According to Spin.ph, she then went on to become a three-time Macau International Kart GP Champion, a two-time Overall Junior Asian Karting Open Champion and a three-time Philippine Driver of the Year in Karting.
Together with the other 13 drivers in the Senior category, Bianca will be competing in the three-day shoot-out at the famous Circuit Paul Ricard, from October 21 to 23. Only 12 of them will get to attend the FIA Training Camps, which will lead to the selection of the four best drivers.
They will then attend a final training and compete in Formula 4 testing. In December, the winner of the Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship will be announced.
The young Filipina karting champion hopes to win the prestigious scholarship, which will also mean participating in the Formula 4 season, a big step towards a Formula 1 career.