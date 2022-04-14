15K-Mile 1994 Yamaha FZR1000 Has More Nineties Flavor Than a Nintendo Game Boy

If you’re prone to ‘90s nostalgia, we reckon you’ll instantly fall in love with this well-maintained gem.
The funky Yamaha FZR1000 we’ll be looking at today is a 1994 model with just over 15k miles (24,000 km) on the clock, sporting a modern battery, fresh fork seals and an SS2R slip-on exhaust muffler from Vance & Hines. As you’re reading this, the old-school Japanese legend is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed until Wednesday, April 20.
If you want to see Yamaha’s two-wheeled pearl in your garage, then you’ll have to get a hold of at least five grand in order to best the top bidder, who is currently offering $4,500. To better understand what we’re dealing with here, let’s proceed with a quick examination of the FZR’s powertrain and chassis specifications.
Its construction features an aluminum Deltabox skeleton, which embraces a carbureted 1,002cc inline-four mill and a five-speed transmission. The four-stroke DOHC powerplant comes with five valves per cylinder, four Mikuni inhalers and a compression ratio of 12.0:1. At about 10,000 rpm, this bad boy can deliver as much as 145 hp, while a peak torque output of 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) will be spawned at 8,500 revs.
Upon reaching the rear chain-driven hoop, the engine’s unforgiving oomph can propel its bearer from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 blistering seconds. With a curb weight of 520 pounds (236 kg), Yamaha’s beast will plateau once it hits a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph). The FZR1000 has a fuel capacity of five gallons (19 liters), and its three-spoke wheels measure 17 inches in diameter at both ends.
Suspension duties are managed by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front, along with a single preload- and rebound-adjustable shock absorber at the rear. For stopping power, the old-school predator relies on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors up north, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc.
