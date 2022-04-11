14K-Mile 1995 Ducati Monster 900 Looks Strikingly Crisp, Hosts Oodles of Carbon Fiber

Many sensational motorcycles have debuted during the nineties, and the Ducati Monster was one of them.
With its timeless design and blooming cult following, the Ducati Monster 900 is a fantastic candidate for a future classic. In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll be analyzing an immaculate 1995 variant whose five-digit analog odometer shows just over 14k miles (23,000 km). The specimen had been purchased by the current owner about two decades ago, and it was subsequently fitted with several aftermarket items.
For starters, you will find a plentiful selection of carbon fiber trim pieces adorning the bike from cockpit to tail. The standard exhaust system was discarded altogether, making room for a Fast by Ferracci alternative that ends in dual carbon-clad mufflers. Additionally, Bologna’s icon received a pair of underslung bar-end mirrors to keep the handlebars looking nice and tidy.
As of 2020, the Duc’s powerplant was serviced with youthful timing belts and fresh motor oil, while its battery has been replaced earlier this year. Lastly, the OEM clutch cover was also deleted in favor of a half-open encasement developed by Woodcraft. The Monster is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 904cc desmodromic L-twin, which packs four valves and a single overhead camshaft.
In the neighborhood of 7,250 rpm, the carbureted titan is capable of delivering up to 73 horses at the crankshaft. When the tachometer reads 6,000 spins per minute, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm). This force is transmitted to the bike’s rear chain-driven hoop via a six-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
The ‘95 MY Monster 900 has a dry weight of 408 pounds (185 kg), while its fuel capacity is measured at 4.2 gallons (16 liters). As you’re reading this, Ducati’s predator is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, so the next person to occupy its saddle could be you! For the time being, a mere four grand would be enough for you to take the lead, and you’ve got until April 16 to act in case you’re interested.
