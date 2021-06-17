1,400 HP Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Has All the Fun in Town on Speed Dial

Most people head to Las Vegas to gamble, but the owner of this very special Pontiac Firebird Trans Am went there to show his beloved ride.
At a first glance, it may appear like a nicely restored, second-generation model. After all, it boasts the correct gold trim on the black body, Firebird graphic, hood scoop, t-tops and other such stuff, but don’t let that trick you, because it is a different kind of wild animal.
Popping the hood open is a speechless moment for anyone who knows the tiniest thing about engines. A massive, custom-built power unit breathes air from behind the grilles, producing 1,000 horsepower on any given day. Push the boost button, and all hell breaks loose, as the lump will kick out 1,400 horsepower, or about as much as a modern Bugatti Chiron.
The thrust is channeled to the rear wheels through a T56 manual gearbox, and traction seems to be a problem. Nonetheless, the owner of this tuned Trans Am claims that he drives it on a daily basis, so it sports other mods for that, such as the extra sound deadening and rather quiet exhaust for such a monster. It also has some modern amenities, like the GPS navigation, air conditioning and a big stereo to make the ride more pleasant.
On the go, it drives just like an old, properly maintained muscle car, but put your right foot down and the scenery will go by unbelievably fast, and quite untamable, as you are about to see on video down below.
Unfortunately, this beast of a Firebird Trans Am hasn’t hit the drag strip yet, but it is estimated to run the quarter mile in around 8.5 seconds, on a few conditions: new tires on its feet, and a brave and skilled driver behind the wheel.
